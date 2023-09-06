BOISE — The first signs of trouble Saturday in Boise State’s 56-19 season-opening loss to Washington came in the pass game on the Broncos’ first offensive drive.
Boise State found itself in a 3rd-and-3 and drew up a short pass play, which saw quarterback Taylen Green roll to his left and pass the ball to an open Stefan Cobbs standing by the sideline just past the first-down line to gain. One problem: the ball bounced off Cobbs’s hands and fell incomplete and Boise State had to punt the ball away.
While at the time it could have been passed off as just one play, it ended up proving to foreshadow struggles the Broncos’ passing game faced all day long.
“It’s just the consistency, the small things that matter,” Cobbs said about the struggles of the passing game. “We just got to make sure we’re focused and locked in.”
On Saturday, the Broncos will look to do a better job keeping the ball in their hands when they welcome UCF to Albertsons Stadium for their home opener. The Knights did a good job at shutting down Kent State’s passing game in last week’s 56-6 win over the Golden Flashes. UCF held Kent State starting quarterback Michael Alaimo to just 12 for 31 passing (38.7%) and 145 passing yards in the game.
Comparatively, against Washington, Green and backup Maddux Madsen, who played Boise State’s final drive, were a combined 22 of 47 (46.8%).
“They’re athletic, they got a lot of speed and length,” Boise State receivers coach Matt Miller said of UCF’s secondary. “They got really good quality football players who have played a lot of good football for them. Just watching their games from last year to this year, we got our hands full. We got to do a really good job in all phases of our offensive game play, whether it's blocking in the run game or running routes in the pass game. They're a very talented bunch in the backend, along with the linebackers and the defensive front.”
The dropped passes were an issue that continued to plague the Broncos the rest of the game. On the first play of Boise State’s second drive, Billy Bowens dropped a ball past the first down marker before Eric McAlister had a ball tip off his outstretched hand and fall incomplete the next play. Boise State still got a touchdown out of that drive, but the next time the Broncos had the ball, the drive stalled when Bowens dropped another pass attempt in coverage on third down.
That forced Boise State to settle for a Jonah Dalmas field goal, putting the Broncos ahead 9-7. But no matter where the Broncos were on the field, it seemed like they were being slowed by inconsistencies in the pass game.
“There were lapses where we had some drops,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “Those are very correctable things. It comes down to focusing and keeping the priority on getting the ball in our hands. What we do after, that’s going to help us out.”
Of course, it wasn’t only the dropped passes that led to the Broncos' struggles in the air. Green had issues with consistency throughout the afternoon. And after Washington took a 14-9 lead in the second quarter, one it never relinquished, Boise State had a third-down pass to tight end Riley Smith called back when running back George Holani went low on a block against a Husky pass rusher and was assessed a 15-yard penalty.
That drive was the first of three straight drives for the Broncos that ended without a first down. In those three drives, Green was 0 for 5 passing, with his third pass being picked off at the Bronco 40.
Meanwhile, the Huskies were able to build their lead to 28-9.
“We saw in the first quarter how explosive and how well we played together as a team,” Smith said. “It’s just keeping that consistency throughout the game. That’s something we’ve been working on and talked about at practice. Little details, slipping and stuff like that, there’s no excuse for it. Even myself, I hold myself to a really high standard and I’m going to play like that the rest of the season.
“Having that happen in the first game, there’s growing pains,” Smith continued. “But we know the level we can play at and we’re going to continue to work on that and hold ourselves to that standard and come out and win games.”
And if there is a silver lining in the passing game, it may just be that. The Broncos truly believe all those mistakes are correctable. They have no reason not to.
While Green was just 19 for 39 in the game, he had five of his completions go for at least 15 yards and three of them go for 40 or more, including a 50-yard screen pass to running back Ashton Jeanty in the third quarter. Boise State’s other touchdown, a 7-yard run by Jeanty, was set up by a 40-yard completion from Green to Cobbs, and then a 15-yard reception by McAlister three plays later, which saw him manage to keep a foot in bounds to make the reception, which was upheld by video replay.
“I’m not worried about it, it’s a small fix,” Cobbs said about the pass game problems. “It’s just us. I had a drop in the beginning on third down, easy catch. I was just too focused on trying to get it and make a play. When it happened, I knew I had to look in and make sure I’m getting the easy ones.”