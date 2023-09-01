TAYLEN GREEN

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) carries the ball into the end zone for a 91-yard touchdown run against Utah State near the end of the game last season.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Oregon in 2009, a game arguably just as infamous for its postgame fracas. Virginia Tech in 2010 in a top-10 matchup. Georgia in 2011 in Atlanta. More recently, Florida State in 2019 in a game moved more than 150 miles two days before to escape the threat of Hurricane Dorain.

And, of course, who could forget, Washington in 2015 in Chris Petersen’s return to Albertsons Stadium?

Recommended for you

Load comments