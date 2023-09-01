BOISE — Oregon in 2009, a game arguably just as infamous for its postgame fracas. Virginia Tech in 2010 in a top-10 matchup. Georgia in 2011 in Atlanta. More recently, Florida State in 2019 in a game moved more than 150 miles two days before to escape the threat of Hurricane Dorain.
And, of course, who could forget, Washington in 2015 in Chris Petersen’s return to Albertsons Stadium?
The Boise State football team is no stranger to opening its season with wins against big-name opponents. It’s in the program’s DNA, just like Fiesta Bowl wins.
“The big-time games are like we won’t back down from any challenge,” said safety Seyi Oladipo. “It’s a mentality, a bleed blue mentality. We’re going to outwork you, we’re a blue-collar team that makes you want to work for everything you get.”
The Broncos will get another shot at kicking their season off with an eye-opening win on Saturday when they take on No. 10 Washington in Husky Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
“Obviously it’s a one-game, one-week, one-day at a time mentality,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “But having the opportunity to go on the road in the opening week to play the No. 10 team in the nation, you don’t always get that. It calls for a great deal of preparation, obviously, and focus and discipline.”
And, boy, have the Broncos had plenty of time to prepare for this one.
It’s been more than eight months since the 2022 season ended with a Frisco Bowl win against North Texas. While all their practices through the spring and fall haven’t been solely focused on the Huskies — instead just getting ready for the season as a whole — the Sept. 2 date has loomed as their next game day since.
On Saturday, the calendar finally turns to that circled date.
“It definitely means a lot,” quarterback Taylen Green said about playing in a season opener. “Starting the season, in the offseason, a big emphasis was starting fast. Everything we do, whether it's special teams or offense or defense, starting fast is setting the mindset of that.”
Washington is coming off an 11-2 season in its first year under coach Kalen DeBoer, who came to Seattle from Fresno State. In DeBoer’s second season, the Huskies are in the conversation for not only a Pac-12 title, but a College Football Playoff appearance and national title, as well.
The Huskies’ seven-game winning streak to open the season is the second-longest active streak among Power-5 teams second only to two-time defending national champion Georgia.
“Washington, as a whole, has a great team,” said wide receiver Stefan Cobbs. “But that’s why we came here. We came here to play a great game against a great competitor and that’s what we’re doing. We look forward to just going in and competing. We’ve played football our whole lives and all we want to do is compete against the best. That’s what we’re doing.”
