BOISE – Boise State’s success or lack there of in the running game appears to come down to one thing: is George Holani healthy?
The Broncos’ top running back returned last Saturday against Colorado State after missing the previous two games due to a soft tissue injury in his leg. He was eased back into action on a snap count but had 10 rushes for 43 yards.
Boise State non-coincidentally had its best game on the ground this season, rushing for a season-high 177 yards on 49 carries in a 28-19 road win.
“I think his first carry he got 10 yards and we didn’t block anybody,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said Monday. “It was like, OK that’s different.”
Holani, who rushed for 1,015 yards as a true freshman in 2019, has been hampered by injuries the past two seasons. He only played in three games in 2019 and has already missed three games this season.
The junior has only played one game this season, Oklahoma State, in which he played a full game with no usage limits and wasn’t injured during the game.
Boise State hopes that number increases to two games on Saturday at Fresno State. Holani came out of the Colorado State game fine and should see an increased workload against the Bulldogs at 5 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.
“We’re pretty confident he’s going to be back to full speed,” coach Andy Avalos said.
The numbers are pretty cut and dry with Boise State when it comes to running the football. The Broncos are 4-0 this year when rushing for at least 100 yards and 0-4 when they finish with less than 100 yards.
The trend goes back way further than this year. According to KTVB’s Jay Tust, Boise State has won 12 straight games when rushing for 100 yards, and the Broncos are 134-8 dating back to 2000 when rushing at least 40 times a game. The Broncos have had at least 40 rushing attempts in each of their past three wins.
Avalos said the Broncos surpassed a target number they wanted to hit in terms of rushing attempts last week at Colorado State but wouldn’t confirm the number.
“That was the difference – and staying committed to (running the ball) through the course of the game,” Avalos said. “We had a seven minute drive there at the end of the game where it was primarily run plays. That was the biggest difference. The guys did an unbelievable job and against a front that had been pretty successful throughout the game.”
Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio also returned against Colorado State after missing a loss to Air Force due to an undisclosed injury. He had a career high 19 rushes for 61 yards against the Rams after previously having a career-high 18 rushes against BYU.
Andrew Van Buren also has impressed at times this season. He has 65 rushes for 197 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns as Boise State’s goal line and short-yardage back.
But there’s no mistaking Holani’s importance. Boise State is 18-4 the past three years when he plays. And he could be unleashed Saturday at Fresno State – a literal potential game changer for the Broncos.
“He’s a tremendous player, a tremendous talent, and I just keep my fingers crossed every week that they give me the nod that he can go,” Plough said. “He’s just an important guy and he makes a difference when he’s out there. Breaking tackles, he’s elusive, he’s very strong with the ball, he catches it out of the back field.
“We all know how special of a player he is. … Obviously if George is full strength that’s going to make us a better group.”
HOLOMALIA-GONZALEZ OUT FOR THE SEASON
Boise State confirmed Monday that starting center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez will miss the season as he recovers from an undisclosed medical condition.
Holomalia-Gonzalez, who has yet to play this season, has resumed participation in some non-contract drills in practice but is not expected to be fully healed until offseason workouts begin in January.
Avalos said doctors, trainers, coaches and his family made the decision recently to shut him down for the season.
“We decided its best to continue to get him healthy,” Avalos said. “He’s making great progress and will be ready to return in January. He’s excited. He is doing some drills and working out and things like that but he won’t play for the remainder of the year and will be back in January.”
Boise State has started three different centers in his place through eight games in Donte Harrington, Will Farrer and Jake Stetz.