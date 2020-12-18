LAS VEGAS — The Boise State football team is appearing in the Mountain West Championship Game for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in seven years under coach Bryan Harsin.
San Jose State is in its first conference championship game of any kind, and coach Brent Brennan said this week this was the biggest game in program history.
The experience factor would appear to be one-sided heading into the 2:40 p.m. MST kickoff on FOX from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas with nearly all of Boise State’s contributors having already experienced the winner-take-all nature of the title game.
And the Spartans know it.
“I would think for them there’s some sort of advantage because they’ve been in the game before and they know what it feels like and they know what the game day experience is like,” Brennan admitted. “They know all those things. And they won it a year ago so they have guys on the team that have not only played in the game but won it, so I think there’d be some value in that.”
But while the Broncos are familiar with this game, they aren’t familiar with playing it outside of Boise. In each of the previous three years and in all four career appearances in the Mountain West title game, the Broncos have played it on the blue turf in Boise.
San Jose State earned the right to host the game by having a better composite computer ranking, but they’ve relocated to Las Vegas due to restrictions in Santa Clara County back home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That put the game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, where ironically the Broncos have played more games and won more than any team other than UNLV in the past decade.
While the Spartans are looking for their first Mountain West title, Boise State seniors like Riley Whimpey are aiming for a third title in the past four years.
“This is the biggest game of our lives as well,” Whimpey said. “We knew coming into the week San Jose State is a great team and a great challenge and we’re looking forward to this. This is the biggest week for us as well.
“It’s awesome for a team like San Jose State, their first time making it to the championship in the history of the school, so that’s awesome for them and it’s a big game for them. But it’s a big game for us. We’re excited for the challenge.”
The contrast is fairly eye-opening. The perennial power of the league against a team that’s not quite sure how to handle a 6-0 regular season and the first ever ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25. The Spartans checked in at No. 24 this week while the Broncos were unranked.
The two teams were scheduled to play Nov. 28 in Boise, but the Broncos had to cancel the game five hours prior to kickoff due to not having enough defensive and offensive linemen because of injuries, positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
But the matchup is finally here — and with the biggest of stakes on the line.
“I think it’s unique in that we’re getting the chance to do it for the first time,” Brennan said. “I think everybody remembers their first time in anything and that’s always pretty special. I think our players will be excited to play. It’s going to be a great venue, a great day and we’re going to live in the moment and focus on right now and enjoy every minute.”
Boise State (5-1, 5-0 MW) has been there and done that when it comes to playing in the title game. Many of Boise State’s seniors have appeared in each of the past three Mountain West title games, while the Spartans haven’t even finished above .500 since 2012.
The Spartans went 3-22 in the first two years of the Brennan era before going 5-7 last year. So how will they handle the bright lights and the national television audience on FOX with so much on the line?
“That’s a good question,” Brennan said. “It’s a big game. If we just focus on right now, this play, the process, we’ll play good football. That’s the biggest thing about moments like this. Don’t look at the whole thing. You don’t climb the mountain in one single bounce. You do it one step at a time. So let’s trust our process, let’s lean into it and let’s keep moving forward one step at a time.”
Boise State rolled through Mountain West play with a perfect record, losing only to BYU in nonconference play. The Spartans haven’t lost at all, overcoming two different relocations due to COVID-19 restrictions to reach the title game.
The Broncos won 52-42 last year in San Jose, but trailed heading into the fourth quarter. The 42 points allowed are the most in a Mountain West game for the Broncos in the past three years.
The Spartans added SEC-transfer Nick Starkel at quarterback prior to the 2020 season while returning a number of skill position players. San Jose State is one of just three teams in the country to win every game this season by at least 10 points.
Boise State enters as a 6.5-point favorite, but many seem to be backing the feel-good story from San Jose. The veteran Broncos are just fine with that.
“We do have a lot of players with a lot of experience in this kind of atmosphere, but that takes nothing away from them,” senior captain Avery Williams said. “They are a great team and they’ve proven it. They are undefeated and no one in this conference has been through more maybe than San Jose. They haven’t been home for a while.
“We’re looking to go back out there and do what we always do, and that’s trust our process and come out with the win.”
On paper it’s a game Boise State should win. The favored, veteran Broncos against a team that’s only had three winning seasons in the past two-plus decades. But in a crazy 2020 nothing is certain, and the Broncos know it.
Boise State hopes the experience factor proves to be the difference.
“It’s a football game, so it can be a roller coaster type of game and you’re going to have ups and downs,” Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “They are playing in this game for the first time, but I think at the end of the day it’s a football game and regardless of what’s at stake, everybody still has to do their job.
“It’s the championship game, it’s one of the biggest games of the season, so there’s going to be nerves. Everybody has to understand that at the end of the day we have to play a football game. Hopefully we can get those nerves out within the first couple snaps of the game and just play football.”