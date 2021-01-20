New Boise State coach Andy Avalos added a second former Utah State assistant to his staff Wednesday, announcing the hiring of Stacy Collins as special teams coordinator and edge rushers coach.
Collins spent the past five seasons at Utah State. He was the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2019, and previously also coached special teams, running backs and inside linebackers with the Aggies.
He’s the second defensive coach from Utah State to join the Broncos. Frank Maile, who was the interim head coach for part of the 2020 season and also the defensive line coach for the Aggies, was hired by Avalos last week as assistant head coach and defensive line coach.
Utah State hired Blake Anderson as head coach in December, and many of the previous assistant coaches weren’t retained.
Place kicker Dominik Eberle was a first team All-Mountain West pick at Utah State in 2019 under the direction of Collins, while kick returner Savon Scarver was the All-Mountain West first team return specialist.
Collins previously was the head coach at Division II South Dakota School of Mines and also was an assistant at Portland State, Central Washington, Southern Oregon, Idaho State, Western Washington and Western Oregon. He also coached three seasons in the European Federation of American Football.
He brings 23 years of coaching experience with him to Boise State, making him at this point the most veteran coach on staff.
“We’ve seen first-hand what kind of coach Stacy Collins is from his time at Utah State, but he’s also a high-character individual that will fit in well with our culture here at Boise State,” Avalos said. “His primary concern isn’t just building great football players, but building outstanding young men that are prepared to do great things when their football careers are over, and that’s what this program is all about.”
Boise State has now hired six of 10 assistant coaches under Avalos. Spencer Danielson (defensive coordinator, inside linebackers), Tim Plough (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks), Matt Miller (wide receivers), Winston Venable (running backs) and Maile were announced prior to Collins.
The Broncos have yet to announce a tight ends coach, offensive line coach, safeties coach and corners coach, but those are expected in the near future.