The Boise State football team has turned to another former player to fill a coaching role.
The Broncos announced that former linebacker Winston Venable has been hired as the team's new running backs coach on Saturday. He replaces Lee Marks, who took a job at Fresno State last month. Venable has spent the last two seasons as the Broncos' player development coordinator, where he coordinated all student-athlete programming.
“There is no question that this program and this place are special,” Venable said in a release. “I intend to bring it every day as a coach, just like I did as a player. This game is about being smart, hungry and humble. That’s the mindset our running backs will have.”
Additionally, Anthony Lazard has been hired as assistant director of football performance.
Boise State's coaching staff for the 2020 season is now complete, with coach Bryan Harsin previously bringing in former Boise State wide receiver Matt Miller to coach that position and promoting Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Venable played two seasons at Boise State from 2009-10, earning All-Western Athletic Conference honors both season. He signed a free agent deal with the Chicago Bears in 2011 and played four seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2015. After retiring, he returned to Boise State and earned his bachelor's degree in communications in 2017.
Lazard spent the 2019 season as the assistant athletic performance coach at Appalachian State. Prior to that, he spent time at Upper Iowa University, Central Methodist University, Houston and Colorado State. He played at Iowa State, where he was the scout team player of the year on special teams in 2016 and scout team player of the year on defense in 2015.