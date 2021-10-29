FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Quarterback Hank Bachmeier shook his head in disgust earlier this week when talking about the Boise State football team’s disappointing 3-4 record.
The Broncos, who are under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 1997, likely need to go 5-0 in the final five games to have a shot at playing in the Mountain West championship game.
“It’s been frustrating,” Bachmeier said. “In my opinion, I think we’re five or six plays away from being undefeated. I think we’ve led like every game heading into the second half and just haven’t been consistent enough and haven’t finished.
“We’ve played some great opponents, some really tough opponents, great teams, and I think we should have beat them.”
The Broncos actually trailed 21-14 at the half in their most recent loss to Air Force two weeks ago, but Bachmeier’s point largely remains true. Boise State has played better than a typical 3-4 team and can point to multiple games in which one play or whistle could have turned the game.
Look no further than the Oklahoma State game on Sept. 18. The Broncos forced a fumble and appeared to score a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but a whistle inadvertently blew the play dead. Instead of a huge win, the Broncos instead suffered a 21-20 loss.
Boise State led the season opener at UCF by 21 points in the first half and couldn’t hang on and the Broncos had three costly second-half turnovers in a close loss to Nevada. The Broncos also couldn’t score on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the fourth quarter of the Air Force loss due in part to only having 10 players on the field.
A play here or there and things look much better for the Broncos. They still consider themselves a good team and are using that rallying cry this week ahead of a huge 5 p.m. showdown Saturday at Colorado State on CBS Sports Network.
“We try not to dwell on the past,” wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “We have the rest of the season to go to finish strong and that’s what we are putting our focus toward and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to finish strong.
“We definitely know we’re not a bad team. We’re not sitting here thinking we (stink) or anything like that. No way. We know what we’re capable of doing, but you can only say that so many times. We have to go out there and actually do what we’re saying. We know we’re this close and it’s going to happen. We believe.”
The Broncos need it to happen, and soon, if they plan to still make something of this season. Boise State needs to win three of its final five games just to qualify for a bowl game — a task no longer a guarantee given tough road trips to Colorado State and Fresno State the next two weeks and to San Diego State (in Carson, California) the day after Thanksgiving.
One would think the Broncos can win home games against Wyoming and New Mexico, but even that’s no sure thing anymore with Boise State currently on a three-game home winning streak for the first time since 1996.
That’s why Saturday’s game in Fort Collins is essentially a must-win for the Broncos. A win gets them back to 4-4, keeps them alive in the division race and moves them closer to bowl eligibility. A loss would eliminate them from contention for a league title and make the path to qualifying for a bowl for the 24th straight season rather daunting.
"We need this game," linebacker Riley Whimpey said. "It's a big game for us."
Colorado State is no pushover either. The Rams are also 3-4 but have a 2-1 Mountain West record and have played better of late. They should be on a three-game winning streak if not for a special teams blunder in the final seconds of a two-point loss at Utah State last week.
The Rams have a strong running game and a solid defense — a recent recipe for success against the Broncos. Colorado State ranks No. 3 in the Mountain West in both scoring defense (20.4 ppg) and total offense (294.1 ypg).
A win would go a long way to calm the nerves of Bronco Nation and get the Broncos back moving in the right direction.
“We still have everything we want in front of us,” cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson said. “It’s all on us. We just have to go out there and execute and compete. We can’t think back on the past. It is what it is. We learn from it and grow from it, but we can’t change the outcome of previous games so we’ll continue to grind and continue to chase what we are after. It’s still right in front of us.”
The key word this week has been ‘finish,' both in games and for the season as a whole. Boise State has scored 150 points in the first half this season compared to just 56 points in the second. Poor second halves have directly led to all four losses.
“That’s the big thing for us, finishing games,” safety JL Skinner said. “We can’t blame it on certain situations or certain plays, but we know in our minds what could have happened. So really it’s just finishing every game. That’s the thing right now.
“We can’t dwell on the past or the losses. We can’t do anything about it now, so really it’s just finishing the season off on a high note and playing our best.”
The first season of the Andy Avalos era hasn’t gone to plan for the Broncos. But time remains to change that — starting Saturday in Colorado.
“It’s frustrating because I respect coach Avalos so much and for us to have lost some tough games breaks my heart because he’s a great guy,” Bachmeier said. “I love playing for him and I want to start winning games for him."