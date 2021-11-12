BOISE — Scott Matlock doesn’t know what has to happen for the Boise State football team to qualify for the Mountain West championship game. And he’s not concerned with it either.
Matlock and the Broncos know they’ve still got a shot if they can keep winning — and that’s good enough for them at this point.
“Yeah, no doubt,” the defensive tackle said. “I don’t know how that whole situation works and I don’t really care either. We just have to take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one meeting and just be our best in that moment and be 1-0 each week and a we control our own destiny kind of thing.”
Boise State doesn’t actually control its own destiny, but the Broncos can put themselves in a much better position by winning the final three games on their schedule. First up is Wyoming at 7 tonight at Albertsons Stadium as the Broncos try to end a rare three-game home losing streak.
The scenarios can get tricky and confusing, but the simplest path to the title for the Broncos would be to win each of the final three games — Wyoming, at home against New Mexico next week and at San Diego State on the day after Thanksgiving — and have Utah State lose one more game.
The best chance of that happening comes on Saturday when the Aggies travel to San Jose State. The Spartans, who look like a much different team with quarterback Nick Starkel back, are favored by 4.5 points over Utah State.
Should Utah State lose one game and Boise State and Air Force win out, the Broncos would figure to win a three-team tiebreaker at 6-2 in the Mountain Division standings due to higher computer rankings. That would put the Broncos back in the title game for a fifth-straight year.
“It fires us up that we still have a lot to play for,” defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said.
That didn’t seem like it was going to be the case a few weeks ago after a stunning home loss to Air Force dropped the Broncos to 3-4 overall and just 1-2 in Mountain West play. But the Broncos have since gone on the road to Colorado State and to Fresno State and picked up a pair of impressive wins to thrust themselves back into the division picture.
Boise State needs Utah State to lose one game — but only one game. Should the Aggies lose two and the Broncos and Air Force end up in a two-way tie, the Falcons would win the tiebreaker due to the head-to-head win on The Blue.
But Air Force still has to play Nevada in Reno, which would seem to be a tough game for the Falcons to win. If the Falcons drop a game and the tiebreaker is between Boise State and Utah State, the Broncos would win because of the head-to-head victory in Logan in late September.
“Our record isn’t where we want it to be, but we’re just taking it one day at a time,” offensive lineman Ben Dooley said. “I think we’re starting to (play our best football), so I’m excited to see where this program goes in the next couple of weeks.”
Boise State coach Andy Avalos wanted no part of a reporter’s question asking about the Mountain West title still being within reach, saying, “I think they are excited about the opportunity to keep growing off of what we’ve done the past couple of weeks. I know it’s your guys jobs to write about different stuff, but it’s not ours here to focus on that stuff. It’s ours to focus on each and every day.”
That was the consensus from the players and coaches that met with the media this week. While excited about the opportunity to still be playing for something with three weeks left, the Broncos know they can’t get to the title game without first beating Wyoming — so there’s no point to worry about anything else yet.
“As much as we say going 1-0, we really have to live that,” Danielson said. “I think you can get too caught up in who is up next or ‘if we win, we need this team to lose which will help us do this’ and you can end up spinning your wheels.
“What helped us after the loss to Air Force going into the bye week was guys were going to control what we can control. There’s a lot we need to grow in and focus on what we can control so when you go out on Saturday or Friday it’s going to show up because I made my world (small) instead of worrying about some of the things we can’t control.”
Even crazier is that should Boise State qualify for the Mountain West championship game, there’s a decent chance the game would be at Albertsons Stadium. For that to happen Boise State would have to finish with the same conference record as the West Division champion and have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Should San Diego State beat Nevada on Saturday and then lose to Boise State, the Broncos would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Aztecs. In that scenario if Fresno State wins the West Division, Boise State also beat Fresno State and would have the tiebreaker there.
The only way the Broncos wouldn’t host would be if Nevada wins on Saturday and wins the West Division. Since the Wolf Pack already beat the Broncos in Boise, Nevada would host the Broncos in Reno should the two teams finish with the same conference record.
It seemed crazy to even think about it a few weeks ago, but the Broncos have now put themselves in position to where getting back to the title game is a very realistic possibility. But a home loss to Wyoming tonight would essentially knock them out — which is why they are trying not to worry about anything else.
The Cowboys (5-4, 1-4 MW) have played the Broncos close in recent years, but enter as 14-point underdogs and losers of four of their past five games.
“It still doesn’t change our attack in regard to 1-0 and our mission this week,” Danielson said. “Regardless of what it looks like after Friday, we have to protect The Blue. It matters to us, to me, our staff. We have to get that done. It’s a big deal.”
With three games left the Broncos have a shot. That’s all they can ask for.
“We have to keep coming here every day with that purpose and mindset to be our best,” Matlock said. “Just be 1-0 every day and see where things go.”