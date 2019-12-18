LAS VEGAS — It’s been a mystery all season long, so why should it be any different now?
Jaylon Henderson has started at quarterback for Boise State in each of the past four games and was again listed as the starter on the depth chart for Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Washington Huskies.
But Boise State coach Bryan Harsin wouldn’t confirm Henderson would start while speaking to the media Tuesday night, and said both Cord and Bachmeier would also play in the game.
“Hank, Jaylon, Chase, they’ve all been part of the season, so we’ll see how it all goes,” Harsin said. “Hank is a big reason why we’re in the position we’re in. Jaylon came in and was a big part of why we’re in the position that we’re in. Chase Cord was a big reason why we’re in the position we’re in.
“The way this whole season went at that position, there’s a lot that went on. And they all handled it great. … We’ll see how this whole thing finishes up.”
The true freshman Bachmeier went 7-0 as a starter but went down with an injury. Chase Cord started two games, the only loss at BYU and an overtime win against Wyoming, but also suffered an injury. That opened the door for the third-stringer Henderson, who started against New Mexico and has been the only quarterback to appear since.
Henderson has been the only quarterback, aside from a few wildcat formations with receivers or running backs under center, to see the field in the last four games. Boise State won all four games and averaged 40 points per game.
Prior to the previous two games, Harsin said both Cord and Bachmeier “were available to play”, but neither saw the field. Bachmeier hasn’t played since Nov. 2 at San Jose State, while Cord last played against Wyoming.
With the injuries behind them and Henderson graduating after Saturday’s game, it would make sense for the Broncos to try and get Bachmeier and Cord into the game in some capacity to give them a better feeling heading into the offseason.
And that’s apparently what will happen. Asked Tuesday if he expected Bachmeier and/or Cord to play against Washington, Harsin said emphatically, “I do. Yep. Absolutely. 100 percent.”
Does that mean one or two plays, or significant action? Is this the game Bachmeier returns to the starting spot he held before his injury? The final riddle of a weird 2019 will be solved in a few days.
HARSIN LIKELY TO CALL PLAYS AGAINST WASHINGTON
Harsin hinted that he’ll likely call the offensive plays against Washington with offensive coordinator Zak Hill leaving last week for Arizona State.
“We’re still working through that, but I’ve always been involved with the play calling so I’m not getting out of that,” Harsin said. “We’ll do it collectively, but I’ll be doing it and meeting with those quarterbacks.”
Harsin, a former offensive coordinator for the Broncos, called plays during the 2016 season while the head coach. He has been running the quarterback meetings with Hill gone and Wednesday at practice in Las Vegas was organizing and calling routes and plays for the offense during drills.
“The last few days I’ve had a whole lot of fun,” Harsin said.
Harsin said he wanted to get through the bowl game before looking to find a new offensive coordinator.
NO WORD YET ON WEAVER, CLEVELAND
Harsin confirmed he’s yet to have discussions with left tackle Ezra Cleveland and STUD Curtis Weaver about their futures. That means there’s been no talk about them sitting out Saturday’s bowl game to avoid potential injuries.
Both Cleveland and Weaver have a year of eligibility remaining but are expected to leave Boise State for the 2020 NFL Draft in April. Both could go as high as the first or second round if they enter the draft.
Some players, including two for Washington, have elected to skip bowl games to make sure they stay healthy ahead of the draft. But that hasn’t happened previously at Boise State and Harsin has argued that playing could help your draft stock more should you have a big game. Leighton Vander Esch had a huge game against Oregon in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl and went on to be a first round pick.
Neither Weaver or Cleveland have talked with the media since the championship game on Dec. 7. In previous years players such as Jay Ajayi and Jeremy McNichols announced prior to the bowl game that they would be turning pro. It’s unknown whether Weaver or Cleveland plan to do so.
BRONCOS STAYING BUSY
Boise State practiced Wednesday and had dinner on Fremont Street as part of the Fremont Street Experience. Both the Broncos and Huskies had dinner on the historic street and participated in a brief show on stage. Thursday, the Broncos will again practice and have meetings during the day before participating in the Luxor Esports Arena Night. Players will dine on a buffet dinner and play video games including Mario Cart in the state-of-the-art, 30,000 square-foot, multilevel HyperX Esports Arena. The Broncos will also get to ‘go shopping’ and pick out free bowl gifts in the Las Vegas Bowl Gift Suite.