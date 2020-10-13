BOISE – The Boise State football team will play one game on Thursday and two on Friday as part of the updated schedule released Tuesday by the Mountain West Conference.
The league made the announcement with its national television package, which included three Boise State games shifting from Saturday. The Broncos will play BYU on Friday Nov. 6 at 7:45 p.m. on FOX Sports 1 before a Thursday game the next week on Nov. 12 against Colorado State at 6 p.m. on FS1.
Boise State's road game at UNLV was also moved up a day to Friday, Dec. 4 and will start at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
The Mountain West dropped ESPN as a television partner this year in favor of FOX. Boise State's home games will air on a FOX affiliated network, while the road conference games will still air on CBS Sports Network as in previous years.
Boise State, which previously was saddled with a high number of kickoffs starting after 8:15 p.m., will start just three games after 6 p.m. this season and just one after 7:45 p.m.
The season opener a week from Saturday on Oct. 24 against Utah State will start at 5 p.m. on FS1. A road game at Air Force in week two on Halloween, Oct. 31, will kick off at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
The only real late kickoff this fall for the Broncos is Nov. 21 at Hawaii. That game starts at 6 p.m. Hawaii time, which is 9 p.m. in Boise, and will air on CBS Sports Network.
Boise State's regular season finale at Wyoming on Dec. 12 will kick off at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
One game still without a time is a Nov. 28 home game against San Jose State, which could air on either FS1 or FS2. That time and television information will be released 12 days prior to kickoff.
The Mountain West has 16 games on Thursday and Friday this year, well more than in a typical year. But the league needed to meet its inventory requirement for the media rights deal to receive a full payment, so more non-Saturday games were added.
The Mountain West also announced that the championship game will be on Saturday Dec. 19 on either FOX or FS1. The time and TV information will be finalized later this fall.