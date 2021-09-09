BOISE - The Boise State football team will welcome a capacity crowd into Albertsons Stadium for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when the Broncos host UTEP at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1 in the home opener.
The Broncos are expecting close to a sellout crowd after only 1,000 fans were allowed into two home games last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This blog will be updated before, during and after Friday's game, so check back often for news, notes, scoring recaps and more.
For now, here's everything you need to get set for kick off...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
1. RUN THE BALL: Boise State had just 20 yards rushing on 26 carries in the season-opening loss at UCF. Starter George Holani was out due to injury and both Andrew Van Buren (10 carries, 26 yards) and Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio (12 carries, 23 yards) struggled. The Broncos ranked dead last in the Mountain West in rushing in 2020 and need much better results. Holani’s expected return should help against UTEP.
2. STAY AGGRESSIVE: While the Broncos need to run the ball with more success, they also need to stay aggressive. The offense was clicking in the first half against UCF when they went with a faster tempo and spread the ball around to different players. The first eight receptions went to eight different receivers. The third quarter was a disaster when the Broncos tried to slow things down. Stay with the quick tempo and run-pass mix in this one.
3. STOP THE RUN: Boise State’s defense allowed 255 rushing yards to UCF last week. It’s the third-highest total allowed by the Broncos against a non-option team in the past 11 seasons and the most since 2017. The defense had two takeaways, which was nice, but they won’t have much success if they can’t stop the run. Boise State has traditionally been strong against the run but was only 63rd last year against the run. That has to improve.
THREE UTEP PLAYERS TO WATCH
12 • GAVIN HARDISON • QB
Hardison played at the New Mexico Millitary Institute in 2018 before transferring to UTEP. After redshirting in 2019 he started all seven games for the Miners last season. In two games in 2021 he’s 25 of 39 for 432 yards with four TDs and one INT.
22 • RONALD AWATT • RB
The 6-foot, 205-pound Awatt leads UTEP with 30 rushes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging a staggering 6.7 yards per carry. Awatt, a redshirt senior, is a Nigeria native and went to high school in Lubbock, Texas. UTEP has three good running backs, but he’s the most dangerous.
54 • KEENAN STEWART • LB
Stewart is tied for second on the Miners with seven tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle earned honorable mention All-Conference USA accolades in 2020 after transferring from Iowa Western CC.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
2 • KHALIL SHAKIR • WR
Shakir was limited to 20 plays in the opener at UCF due to an injury. But he was the best player on the field for those 20 plays, finishing with five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a big seven-yard run on a third down end-around. He’s expected to have no limitations against UTEP, so he figures to put up big numbers.
22 • TYRIC LEBEAUF • CB
LeBeauf had two interceptions in the loss to UCF last week, including an impressive 100-yard return for a touchdown on the Knights’ opening drive of the game. LeBeauf was in a battle for the starting cornerback spot during camp but has seized control of the spot. He was the first Bronco in six years (Donte Deayon, 2015) to record two picks in a game.
0 • JL SKINNER • S
Skinner missed two tackles on an early UCF drive which directly led to a Knights touchdown. But he was much better as the game went on, finishing with a team-high 13 tackles. The 6-foot-4 Skinner gets plenty of hype, and he appears ready to live up to it. He’ll be key against UTEP with Kekaula Kaniho out the first half due to a targeting call.
COACHING MATCHUP
UTEP: DANA DIMEL (7-27, fourth year)
Dimel went 22-13 as the head coach at Wyoming from 1997-99. He then spent three years as the head coach at Houston before assistant coaching stints with Arizona and Kansas State.
BOISE STATE: ANDY AVALOS (0-1, first year)
Avalos returns to Boise State after two years as the D.C. at Oregon. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2001-04 and former assistant coach from 2012-18.
FACTS AND STATS
• Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey is a graduate of UTEP and grew up in El Paso, Texas.
• The Broncos and Miners were both previously in the WAC and last played on Sept. 18, 2004. Current Boise State coach Andy Avalos was a player for the Broncos in that game.
• Boise State is a perfect 5-0 all-time against UTEP.
• The Broncos scored in 300 straight games, the sixth-longest active streak in the country.
• Boise State has won 19 straight home openers dating back to a 2001 loss to Washington State.
• The Broncos will make the return trip to UTEP next season on Sept. 24, 2022.
MY PREDICTION
After hearing all week about conservative play-calling in the third quarter of the UCF loss, I expect Boise State OC Tim Plough to keep his foot on the gas against UTEP. With a big crowd in the stands for the home opener, the Broncos will take out the frustration of the UCF loss with a blowout win: Boise State 55, UTEP 17.
-B.J. Rains