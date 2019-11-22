LOGAN, Utah - The Boise State football team will look to clinch a spot in the Mountain West title game Saturday when it plays at Utah State at 8:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.
A win locks up not only a spot in the title game, but the Broncos would be assured of hosting the game at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 7. A loss and the Broncos would still be alive, but it would make things more difficult.
Our pregame preview story can be found here.
This blog will have news, notes, scoring updates and more throughout the evening, so make sure to check back often. For now, here's everything you need to get set for kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
TURNOVER BATTLE: Boise State has somehow only won the turnover battle in two games this season. They have lost the turnover battle four times and been even four times. Boise State committed eight turnovers in an ugly loss in Logan in 2015, and can’t afford coughing up the football again in this one. Boise State needs to win the turnover battle.
WIN ON THIRD DOWN: Utah State’s defense is one of the worst in the country on third down, allowing conversions nearly 46 percent of the time. The Broncos are one of the best at converting on third down, ranking 17th nationally at 47.5 percent. Boise State needs to win this battle on third down to stay on the field, move the ball and chew up the clock.
RED ZONE SUCCESS: The Broncos have scored on 16 straight trips into the red zone with 12 touchdowns and four field goals. Utah State meanwhile ranks dead last in the country by scoring touchdowns on just 33.3 trips into the red zone. Not settling for field goals will be key in this game. The winner in the red zone could be the winner in the game.
UTAH STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
10 • JORDAN LOVE • QB
NFL scouts are in ‘love’ with his combination of size and athleticism and he’s seen as a possible first round pick in the 2020 draft. Love has averaged 354.6 passing yards in each of the past three games, but his status is uncertain due to an injury suffered last week against Wyoming.
1 • GEROLD BRIGHT • RB
Bright is a converted high school quarterback that started his Utah State career as a wide receiver before switching to running back. He leads the Aggies with 132 carries for 670 yards and six touchdowns. He had 20 touches for 100 yards and a TD last week.
80 • SIAOSI MARINER • WR
Mariner is Utah State’s best wide receiver and leads the team in catches (49), yards (753) and touchdowns (7). The graduate transfer from Utah is making a big impact for the Aggies.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
9 • JAYLON HENDERSON • QB
Henderson passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start last week against New Mexico. The status of both Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord again is unknown, so the third-stringer Henderson could start again in Logan. He had one interception and lost a fumble but overall stepped in and played well.
24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB
The true freshman is Boise State’s only hope to keep the streak alive. The Broncos are the only team nationally to have a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last 10 years. He has 692 yards with potentially as many as four games left. The Broncos would love to get the run game going against Utah State, and a big game by Holani would be beneficial.
91 • CHASE HATADA • DL
Hatada had the best game of his career on Senior Night against New Mexico last week with four tackles-for-loss and six total tackles. He also had a strip sack that led to Sonatane Lui’s fumble return for a touchdown on the first play. The Broncos could use another strong game from Hatada and the defensive line agianst Jordan Love and the Aggies.
STATS AND FACTS
• The Broncos are 18-5 all-time against Utah State, but have a perfect 8-0 record when playing the Aggies while ranked in the Top 25.
• Boise State has made a field goal in the final 30 seconds of the first half in each of the past four road games.
• The Broncos have never finished undefeated in Mountain West play. They are 6-0 with two games left.
• Boise State has won 13 straight games against teams from the Mountain Division.
• The Broncos are the only Mountain West team finishing the season with two road games.
COVERAGE PLANS
Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains will be at Maverik Stadium in Logan to provide coverage for BlueTurfSports.com and the Idaho Press. Check this blog often for live updates, and make sure to grab a copy of Sunday's Idaho Press for three pages of stories and photos.