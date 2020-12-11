LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Boise State football team will finish the regular season Saturday at Wyoming at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
The Broncos are almost guaranteed a spot in the Mountain West title game (they just need Nevada and San Jose State to finish their game Friday night), but Boise State needs a win to help its chances of hosting the Dec. 19 game in Boise.
Boise State is 13-1 all-time against Wyoming, but did lose here in Laramie in 2016.
The Broncos have won 18 straight games against Mountain Division opponents. They've also won five consecutive road games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the country.
Boise State is set to get running back George Holani back. He last played on Oct. 31 at Air Force before injuring his knee. Read more about his return here.
This blog will be updated before, during and after Saturday's game with news, notes, stats and more. Make sure to check back often for the latest information as the Broncos and Cowboys tango at War Memorial Stadium.
But for now, here's everything you need to get set for kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
STOP THE RUN: Wyoming ranks second in the Mountain West and No. 13 nationally in rushing offense at 238.0 yards per game. Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay was a first team All-Mountain West pick in 2019. The Cowboys have a strong offensive line and love to run the football, so stopping the run will be a big key for the Broncos.
POUND THE ROCK: Boise State has struggled to run the ball in recent games and ranks 103rd nationally at 125.4 rushing yards per game. Andrew Van Buren rushed 27 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns last time out against Hawaii. George Holani could return which would be a big boost. The Broncos must find a way to run the ball against Wyoming.
STAY FOCUSED: Boise State has already clinched a spot in the Mountain West title game, so it would be easy to look past the Cowboys. But the Broncos haven’t played in 21 days and need to work off any rust ahead of next week’s championship. A road game in Laramie is always tough, but the Broncos need to stay focused on the task at hand.
99 • SCOTT MATLOCK • DT
Boise State has dealt with a lack of depth along the defensive line due to injuries and COVID-19, but Matlock has proven to be a steady and reliable player. He’s sixth on the team with 21 tackles but third with 4.0 tackles-for-loss. He’ll have a big role again today.
44 • Riley Whimpey • LB
The issues along the defensive line will put more pressure on the linebackers to pick up the slack. Whimpey has had a great season, leading the team with 45 tackles and 6.0 tackles-for-loss. Boise State needs his leadership to help overcome the depth problems.
85 • JOHN BATES • TE
Bates has been limited the past few games due to a hamstring injury, but the unexpected week off with no game last week should have him back at 100 percent against Wyoming. Bates has hopes of playing in the NFL, and needs to help his stock with a strong finish.
WYOMING PLAYERS TO WATCH
6 • Xazavian Valladay • RB
Valladay is Wyoming’s best and most important player on offense. He’s battled an injury and only played in three games, but has rushed for 397 yards and three touchdowns. A year ago he was named to the All-Mountain West First Team after rushing for 1,265 yards.
48 • Chad Muma • LB
The linebacker leads Wyoming with 48 tackles in five games and also has 4.5 tackles-for-loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass break-up. The junior was the No. 9-ranked recruit in Colorado coming out of high school and appeared in 30 games the past three years.
46 • John Hoyland • K
The freshman from Broomfield, Colorado, has made 9 of 10 field goal attempts this season. He was a perfect 3 for 3 last week against New Mexico. His season long is 42 yards. In a game that could be close, field goal kicking may be an important factor.
PREDICTION
Who knows what to expect in this one. Boise State hasn’t played since a trip to Hawaii three weeks ago on Nov. 21 and rust certainly could be possible. Throw in a mid-December game in Laramie with forecasted wind and cold temperatures and it seems like anything but a walk in the park for the Broncos. The stats clearly say Boise State is the better team, and the Broncos should be able to do enough to escape with a win - but this probably won’t be the blowout some might expect. Crazy things have happened in Laramie before.
Broncos 27, Cowboys 17
-B.J. Rains