BOISE - The Boise State football team will look to end a two-game home losing streak Saturday night when it hosts Air Force at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.
The Broncos haven't lost three straight home games since 1996 - their first year at the FBS level. Boise State last lost two in a row at home in 2015 but before that hadn't done it since 1997.
Boise State is 123-12 at home since 2000.
The Broncos have won four straight against Air Force (5-1) after previously losing three straight to the Falcons from 2014-16.
Boise State (3-3) is coming off an impressive 26-17 road win at No. 10 BYU.
This blog will be updated before, during and after Saturday's game with news, notes, scoring info and more, so make sure to check back often. For now, here's everything you need to get ready for kickoff...
BOISE STATE KEYS TO VICTORY
SOLVE THE OPTION: Facing Air Force and the triple option is never a comfortable feeling for anybody. It’s not something you see the rest of the season and there’s not much practice time to prepare for it other than this week. The Broncos lost three straight to Air Force from 2014-2016, but it was the deep passes that caused issues. Boise State needs to just survive and advance. Find a way, however possible, to slow the Air Force offense.
KEEP RUNNING: Boise State finally got the running game going last week against BYU, thanks in large part to huge improvements from the offensive line. Both Cyrus Habibi-Likio and Andrew Van Buren had season-high rushing totals. Possessions are at a premium due to Air Force draining the clock, so it’s important the Broncos again have success running the ball and finish drives with touchdowns. Empty possessions are a killer.
RIDE THE MOMENTUM: Boise State is riding high after picking up a road win at a Top 10 team for the first time since 2001. Bronco Nation is back on board, and the attendance against Air Force will likely be significantly higher than had the Broncos lost to BYU to drop to 2-4. The outlook for the season is now suddenly different, and another strong performance against Air Force would only help the energy and momentum grow.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
21 • ANDREW VAN BUREN • RB
With George Holani and Cyrus Habibi-Likio unlikely to play due to injuries, Van Buren figures to get the bulk of the carries at running back. He leads the team with five rushing touchdowns and is coming off his best game of the season, rushing 18 times for 60 yards and a score.
26 • CALEB BIGGERS • CB
Biggers, a transfer from Bowling Green, had a team-high nine tackles against BYU last week while starting at cornerback due to a season-ending knee injury to Markel Reed. Biggers will be a starter moving forward and will be a huge key to the success of Boise State’s defense.
14 • KAONOHI KANIHO • CB
The redshirt freshman earned his first significant playing time last week at BYU due to a series of injuries at cornerback. He got beat early for a touchdown, but rebounded and had a game-sealing interception in the final minutes. The younger brother of Kekaula Kaniho appears to have a bright future.
AIR FORCE PLAYERS TO WATCH
4 • HAAZIQ DANIELS • QB
The New Jersey native has rushed for 442 yards and eight touchdowns and passed for 491 yards and two touchdowns while piloting the Air Force triple-option offense. The second-year starter is a legit dual-threat weapon and has been solid in 2021.
20 • BRAD ROBERTS • RB
Roberts already has 680 rushing yards and six touchdowns through six games as the lead back in the Falcons’ triple-option offense. He’s rushed for 140-plus yards each of the past two weeks.
26 • VINCE SANFORD • EDGE
Sanford leads Air Force with 31 tackles and has a team-high 6.5 sacks. He also has three forces fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defended after not playing last season due to the pandemic.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State is playing its seventh game in the first seven weeks. It’s the longest opening stretch without a bye week since 2015.
• The Broncos have just five punt returns this season, but lead the country at 25.0 yards per return.
• There are 38 players nationally with multiple fumble recoveries, and Boise State has three of them: Scott Matlock, JL Skinner and Ezekiel Noa.
• Kekaula Kaniho will play in his 55th career game Saturday, which will set a new program record.
• With two home losses, Boise State (.911) dropped below Oklahoma (.917) for the top home winning percentage since 2000.
RAINS' PREDICTION
Boise State’s season took a huge turn with the win at No. 10 BYU. Fans are energized again, and the players likely are as well. The win has given Boise State momentum and a new outlook on the rest of the year. The Falcons have given the Broncos problems at times — they won on The Blue in 2015 — and come in with an impressive 5-1 record. But Boise State is not losing this one. Not after the BYU win. Not after losses in the past two home games. The Broncos win by double digits.
Boise State 31, Air Force 20
-B.J. Rains