Boise State’s road to the Cotton Bowl got tougher Tuesday night.
The newest College Football Playoff rankings were released and the Broncos came in at No. 19. But it was Cincinnati coming in at No. 20 that is the most notable.
Memphis sits at No. 16 and will earn the Group of 5 bid to the Cotton Bowl should they beat Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference title game on Saturday.
But many thought Boise State would earn the spot should the Broncos beat Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship and Cincinnati were to upset Memphis. Tuesday’s rankings hint otherwise.
It would seem possible, if not likely, that Cincinnati would jump in front of the Broncos and earn the Cotton Bowl spot should they win the AAC championship since they are only one spot behind them.
Only conference champions are eligible for the Group of 5 spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game, meaning Memphis would be ineligible should they lose to Cincinnati. Appalachian State (11-1) came in at No. 21, behind both Boise State and Memphis.
Most expected there to be a bigger gap between a two-loss Cincinnati and a one-loss Boise State after the Bearcats lost to Memphis last week. But the two teams flipped spots, with the Broncos only sitting one spot in front of Cincinnati heading into the final weekend.
“Those teams are all very comparable,” CFP committee chair Rob Mullens said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday night. “Obviously there’s a lot of games to play. We still have to have to watch the championship games coming up this weekend.”
“We watch the games. We see these teams as very close. Boise State’s win at Florida State, you compare that to App State’s wins at South Carolina and North Carolina, and then Cincinnati’s only losses are to ranked teams.”
Mullens said the committee “spent considerable time” on the Group of 5 teams knowing a spot in the Cotton Bowl was on the line.
“Obviously Boise State went on the road in a non-conference game and beat Florida State. Cincinnati’s only losses are to No. 1 Ohio State and then last week’s game against a ranked Memphis, both really good teams.
“App State has two Power 5 wins at South Carolina and North Carolina. Their only loss is to a close Georgia Southern team.”
Cincinnati and Memphis will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC, while the Broncos and Hawaii will play at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
At the top there was little change, with Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia taking the top four spots.
Utah moved up to No. 5, while Oklahoma was No. 6. The debate will be between Utah and Oklahoma for the final playoff spot should Georgia lose to LSU on Saturday in the SEC title game.
Baylor sits at No. 7 and would enter the discussion should they beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship.
The final rankings, playoff matchups and bowl assignments will be announced Sunday at 10 a.m. on ESPN.