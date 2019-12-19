LAS VEGAS — Marques Evans was in no hurry. Picking the right pair of shoes was important.
That’s why Evans, an injured cornerback on the Boise State football team, made sure his partner, Victor, took all the time he needed to select the perfect shoes Thursday morning.
Evans and teammates Zeke Noa, Sam Whitney and Donte Harrington helped more than 500 kids at C.P. Squires Elementary School in Las Vegas pick out a new pair of shoes during an event organized by the Las Vegas Bowl and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation.
“Seeing the smiles on their faces when they got the shoes, it was the great feeling,” Evans said. “It’s right before Christmas and some of them might not get any gifts, so it means the world to me to see them get a new pair of shoes and see their faces.”
The players rotated through different stations that included partnering up with a student and helping them get fitted for a new pair of shoes. Players also signed autographs, helped the kids pick out a Christmas gift and ran football drills with them in the nearby field.
It’s the 10th year the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation has partnered with the Las Vegas Bowl for the event at C.P Squires Elementary. It’s one of the lowest-income schools in Las Vegas with 100% of students receiving a free or reduced-price lunch. To qualify, a family of four must have a total combined income of less than $26,400.
“These families are all at or near the poverty level, so a lot of these kids don’t get new shoes,” said Tony Berti, who started the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation with his wife, Nikki, in 2007. “You’ll see a lot of these kids wearing the same shoes we gave them last year.
“It’s important to us not only that they get shoes, but that they to pick out their shoes. Everything is brand new, name brand, and to see these kids that sometimes in life don’t get to pick what they wear, if they eat, when they eat, things like that, they don’t get a lot of choices, so the fact they can pick out their own new pair of shoes, it’s awesome.”
The four Boise State players who participated won’t play in the Las Vegas Bowl due to injury. So instead of going to practice and watching from the sidelines, they came to help brighten the days of hundreds of kids.
Whitney was also injured during the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl and participated in the same event two years ago.
“When I saw we were coming back here to do this again I was super excited,” Whitney said. “I think it’s awesome to come out here and make these kids smile, and especially during the holidays to be able to give back to kids that maybe don’t have as much as us.”
The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation outfits more than 10,000 kids a year with new shoes and socks. They do around 25 events like this a year at local schools, but none as big as this one.
Players from the Washington Huskies also were there, as was the big guy in red himself — Santa Claus.
In addition to the shoes, the kids were given a goody bag that included a new pairs of socks, a teddy bear, a coupon for free food at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a Las Vegas Bowl poster and more.
Boise State’s players participated while wearing a new pair of shoes they just received prior to leaving Boise earlier in the week. It was one of many new pairs of shoes the players get during the year, and something they might previously have taken for granted. Not anymore.
“It makes you step back and realize how blessed we are,” said Noa, who suffered a broken wrist and a torn ACL earlier in the season. “This is a big deal to me and a great opportunity to be out here with the kids and telling them Merry Christmas and putting a smile on their face.
“It’s a great feeling being here and seeing these kids so happy.”
As for Victor, a young boy who had Evans pull down several pairs from the shelf? He went with a fashionable pair of white and tan shoes that had a zipper instead of laces.
And his smile brought a smile to Evans, who seemed to soak in the moment.
“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” Evans said. “I loved doing this.”