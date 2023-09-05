BOISE — For the first two drives, at least, during Saturday’s 56-19 season-opening loss to Washington, it looked as if the Boise State defensive front might just have a solid game plan. The Broncos were putting pressure on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., while the run defense wasn’t allowing the Husky ground game to get any movement.
While the pressure on Penix waned as the game went on, Boise State’s defensive line kept the Washington run game relatively at bay. The Broncos were able to hold the Huskies to just 78 yards on 19 carries for the day.
“While there weren’t a lot of rushing attempts, we felt like we played physical at the line of scrimmage with our defensive front,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “We had some guys in there that were playing a considerable amount of time for the first time. The first play of the game was a run play and the way we attacked the line of scrimmage, we got a tackle for a loss. It was exciting to see we continued on.”
While the Broncos’ chances against the run game were limited, as the Huskies aired it out on more than two-thirds of their plays, the Broncos will likely need the run defense to step up in a big way this week.
Boise State welcomes UCF to Albertsons Stadium on Saturday. The Knights opened the season last week rushing for 389 yards in a win against Kent State. That was the most rushing yards for any team in the country in week one.
So, the Broncos know they’ll likely see more rushing attempts from the Knights and want to continue to slow down the ground game.
“We’re very hungry for the next game to just prove something to ourselves that we can do it and we’ll be able to handle whatever comes our way,” said Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.
In their limited opportunities on Saturday, the Bronco defensive line was able to handle a lot on Saturday. On the first play of the game, Huskie running back Dillon Johnson was stuffed by Hassanein and Herbert Gums for a loss of three. That started a three-and-out which ended with the defensive line engaging the Washington offensive line, allowing linebacker Andrew Simpson to come in for a sack on Penix.
The second drive ended with safety Seyi Oladipo stuffing a third-down pass for a loss of two. That made three tackles for a loss in just two drives. After that, however, the Broncos had just three tackles for a loss the rest of the day, none of which were sacks.
With less pressure on the quarterback, Penix was able to finish the day with 450 passing yards and five touchdowns.
“I think consistency was a big part of it,” Hassanein said. “I feel like we were doing good in the run game, but we need to stay consistent in the pass game and get to the quarterback on time.”
The Huskies didn’t rush for more than 50 yards in either half — partially because they ran just nine times in the first half and 10 times in the second. Still, the Huskies averaged 4.1 yards per carry, slightly higher than the 3.5 yards per carry the Broncos allowed as a team a season ago, but also lower than the 4.7 yards per carry Washington in 2022.
Johnson, the Huskies’ lead running back, was limited to 12 yards on seven carries, an average of 1.7 yards per carry.
“That’s something we pride ourselves on,” said defensive tackle Michael Callahan. “We were ready for what they were going to do, we were physical at the point of attack, we got after (Penix) a little bit, then once they switched to the pass, we just needed to do a better job creating pressure in the pass game and getting guys in Penix’s face.”
