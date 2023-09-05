Boise St Washington Football

Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) goes after Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard (4) as running back Will Nixon (8) blocks during the first half run on Saturday in Seattle.

 AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

BOISE — For the first two drives, at least, during Saturday’s 56-19 season-opening loss to Washington, it looked as if the Boise State defensive front might just have a solid game plan. The Broncos were putting pressure on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., while the run defense wasn’t allowing the Husky ground game to get any movement.

While the pressure on Penix waned as the game went on, Boise State’s defensive line kept the Washington run game relatively at bay. The Broncos were able to hold the Huskies to just 78 yards on 19 carries for the day.

