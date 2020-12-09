After a poor job tackling in a win at Hawaii on Nov. 21, the Boise State defense was eager to get the chance to improve against San Jose State the following week.
But that game was canceled, as was the following game against UNLV — leaving the Broncos without any live tackling for 21 days heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Wyoming on CBS Sports Network.
“Not playing for 21 days is certainly a challenge, there’s no doubt about it,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “But it’s a challenge every week. I do think we’ve drilled it very well and things like that, but it’s not the same as live. It’s not the same. You try to get it as close as possible in practice, but nothing beats a game rep.”
Teams typically don’t do any live tackling in practice during the season because the risk of injury is not worth the reward. The Broncos have done tackling drills daily in practice and worked on techniques — but the two cancellations have left them with a rare extended gap between live tackling in a game.
Throw in the rough performance last time out against Hawaii, and the there’s plenty of reason for the coaches to be worried heading into the matchup with the Cowboys.
“We’ve worked on tackling certainly, but during the season you are prepping for the game and you aren’t doing a lot of live tackling,” Schmedding said. “Obviously it’s a concern and we knew it would be a concern going into the year. We’ve worked a ton of drill work and we’re trying with every single rep in practice you are working on body position, tracking of the ball carrier, all those things. But live tackling, there’s just not going to be a whole lot going on in practice.”
Boise State had just three spring practices and didn’t do any live tackling before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They went from the December 2019 Las Vegas Bowl against Washington until practice in early October without any live tackling.
The Broncos tackled fine the first four games but unexpectedly missed on several chances against Hawaii — especially in the second half as the Rainbow Warriors turned a blowout into a one-possession game with 29 points in the final 30 minutes.
Tackling was an obvious focus heading into the next week against San Jose State before the game was unexpectedly canceled just hours prior to kick due to COVID-19 protocols. The next game against UNLV was canceled as well — leaving the Broncos with a rare three-week break without any live tackling in the middle of the season.
“We start our practices with tackling circuits and although it’s not on live people, we’re really working on the fundamentals of making those tackles,” defensive end Shane Irwin said. “Especially since Hawaii, we’ve put an emphasis on it so I think we’ll definitely be ready when it comes game time.
“But yeah, 21 days is along time without playing, so we need to put a bigger emphasis on it this week knowing we haven’t played in a while.”
Things won’t be easy against a Wyoming rushing attack that averages more than 250 yards per game on the ground. Running back Xazavian Valladay, a first team All-Mountain West pick in 2019, should be back after missing the last two games due to injury. He’s rushed for 397 yards in just three games this season.
“Obviously we have to step up and be ready to go,” Schmedding said. “When you get your hand on him, it’s like when we say if you get your hand on the football, if you touch it you should catch it. If you touch him, you have to get him down. There’s a lot of ‘want to’ that goes into that to get the ball carrier on the ground.”
It sounds rather simple, but tackling could be a big key to Saturday’s game. And the Broncos know it.
“We’ve been doing this our whole lives,” defensive lineman Jackson Cravens said of tackling. “It should come to us, but I could see how we could be rusty. ... They have some big boys and they definitely like to run the ball, so we just have to be physical.”