BOISE — Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
The Boise State football team opened the season heading into a Pac-12 stadium to open the season, facing a ranked opponent. The Broncos saw their secondary get shredded by the opposing quarterback early and often in a loss.
No, I’m not talking about the 2023 season opener at Washington. I’m talking about the 2022 opener at Oregon State.
Like this season, last year’s version of the Broncos went into week two looking for answers against the pass, after Beavers’ quarterback Chance Nolan threw for 251 yards and two scores in a 34-17 Oregon State win. Boise State bounced back and finished second in the Mountain West in pass defense by the end of the year.
“Every team, when you look at roles in general, that’s what you’re trying to do all year long,” Boise State safeties coach Kane Ioane said. “From Game 1 to Game 2, there should be significant growth based on what you saw, because it is really your first time with that particular group, that particular team. So, you get an opportunity to evaluate, ‘are we on the right track?’ make tweaks and changes that you need to and make sure you have that sense of urgency to grow.”
Boise State will look to begin another turnaround in its secondary on Saturday when it hosts UCF in its home opener. The Broncos will come into the game after giving up 450 passing yards and five touchdowns to Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. in a 56-19 loss. The 56 points were the most Boise State had given up in regulation since 1998.
“We took it really personally, especially in the back end, because 450 yards passing that happened was solely on us,” said safety Seyi Oladipo. “We got to do our part on defense and that is make sure they can’t attack us in the air so those guys up front can get sacks. We took it really personal, we honed in on techniques to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Less than a week after last season’s loss in Corvallis, Oregon, Boise State traveled to New Mexico, where they held Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick to just 98 yards on 9-of-28 passing. No Boise State opponent even sniffed the 200-yard passing mark until early November, when BYU put up 377 passing yards.
While the Broncos’ average was skewed a little by also giving up 306 and 259 passing yards in late-season wins against Utah State and North Texas, respectively, Boise State still finished the year giving up an average 167.7 passing yards per game. In the Mountain West, only Air Force was lower, at 159.1 yards per game.
“You have to have a neutral mindset about everything, where nothing’s too good and nothing’s too bad,” Oladipo said about the turnaround. “You can learn from all experiences and that’s what we’re taking from last year.”
Which is why the Broncos aren’t hitting the panic button about their secondary. Sure, the end results from last week’s game were far from what they expected. Sure, what the Broncos saw on tape in Seattle showed there’s a lot to improve on.
But Penix will likely be one of, if not the best, passing quarterbacks Boise State will see all season, and the Broncos likely won't see a wide receiver group nearly as deep as the Huskies'. That’s not to say they won’t face other tough quarterbacks and offenses this season, starting with UCF.
The Knights bring in John Rhys Plumlee, who presents a different challenge to the defense, someone who can not only pass, but run the ball up field, too, when needed.
“The way we play our defense is by fundamentals and technique,” said Oladipo. “We’re going to respect him as a runner and a thrower. But if we go back to our fundamentals and techniques, everything should play out fine if we do our jobs.”
And just like last year, the Broncos want to prove that they can show improvement in their secondary after a rough first game.
“That’s the biggest part about any first game, the growth that comes from it, regardless of who you are playing,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “We got to see exactly where we are at and what are the things we can continue to do better. And it was no different last year. We go right back to the most basic fundamentals and the emphasis on the things we need to do to be more consistent.”