LAS VEGAS — As Hank Bachmeier put on headphones outside the Boise State locker room to hold a virtual press conference with the media, loud rap music blasted over the stadium speakers and San Jose State players and coaches danced and celebrated on the field near him.
Having to watch the Spartans enjoy the moment made it all worse.
“I’ve been better,” Bachmeier said. “It doesn’t feel good.”
Bachmeier and the Boise State football team never led Saturday night and were beaten on both sides of the ball in a disappointing 34-20 loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship Game at Same Boyd Stadium.
For the 24th-ranked Spartans, it was the program’s first Mountain West title and a victory in what coach Brent Brennan said earlier this week was the biggest game in program history. For the Broncos, it was the second loss in the championship game in the past three years.
“Hats off to San Jose State,” Bachmeier said. “They played a great game.”
There were plenty of unflattering numbers on the stat sheet for Boise State. Among them:
• 3 for 15 on third down.
• 233 total yards.
• 12 rushing yards, the fifth-fewest in a game in program history.
• 453 passing yards for San Jose State’s Nick Starkel, a championship game record.
• Seven penalties for 69 yards.
• 1 for 3 on fourth down.
• No turnovers forced on defense.
• Six punts for Joel Velazquez.
Suffice to say it wasn’t the game Boise State had hoped for with the highest of stakes on the line.
“It’s tough anytime you lose and certainly in the championship game,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “These guys have worked extremely hard to be in this position. We wanted to win this game. It wasn’t just get here. We wanted to win the game. That was the ultimate goal.
“We just didn’t do enough. We had a great week of practice, we prepared to come in here and play better than we did today, but credit to San Jose State. ... We had some uncharacteristic things tonight with some penalties and a lot of things we needed to overcome in this game and it just wasn’t enough to get the result that we wanted.”
The loss was Boise State’s first against a Mountain West team since the 2018 Mountain West title game to Fresno State. The Broncos had won 14 straight against conference opponents.
It was also Boise State’s first loss to San Jose State in 15 career meetings.
Boise State could muster only two 50-plus yard field goals from Jonah Dalmas in the first half and trailed 19-6 at the break. Needing a spark in the third quarter they turned to All-American candidate Avery Williams — and like so many other times in his career the senior delivered.
Williams scored on a 69-yard punt return to pull the Broncos within 19-13 with 2:48 left in the third quarter. It was his ninth-career return touchdown, which tied the NCAA record.
“He provided the spark and the momentum we needed,” Harsin said. “Somebody needed to make a play. Obviously San Jose State had all the momentum at that point and you have to be able to change the momentum in the game and Avery did exactly that. ... Unfortunately we couldn’t follow that up enough with everyone else to keep that momentum.”
The Broncos weren’t able to keep control when San Jose State quickly answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Starkel to Isaia Hamilton and the Spartans got the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 27-13 with 14:17 left in the game.
Starkel completed 32 of 52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wide receiver Tre Walker had seven catches for 137 yards and a touchdown while frustrating Boise State’s defensive backs all night.
“We knew going into the game they were a very explosive offense,” Williams said. “They did a good job executing.”
But Boise State didn’t go down quietly. Bachmeier scored on a 2-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal to bring the Broncos within a score again at 27-20 with 10:51 left, and the Boise State defense got a big stop to force a punt and give the offense a chance to tie the game.
Boise State instead went three-and-out and had to punt. The next time it got the ball back it trailed by two scores, and the game was essentially over.
“That can’t happen,” Bachmeier said. “That was our opportunity to tie up the game and we didn’t get it done. ... It comes down to execution, which is the disappointing thing. We have to do a better job collectively on offense and I have to do a better job making the right decisions and getting balls to the right guys.”
Boise State held San Jose State to four field goals in the first half, but couldn’t make up for the offensive shortcomings to give the Broncos a chance.
After Boise State punted, San Jose State put the game away with a 1-yard pass from Starkel to Derrick Deese Jr. with 3:48 to play to make it 34-20.
“Defensively we did some good things, but we just didn’t sustain enough drives on the offensive side to get the points that we needed,” Harsin said. “We weren’t putting ourselves in position to score as often as we have.”
Bachmeier completed 20 of 41 passes for 221 yards and no touchdowns while playing without starting running back George Holani and top tight end John Bates from the start, and leading receiver Khalil Shakir in the second half due to an injury.
Harsin declined to use the absences as an excuse, but the lack of experience and talent on the field at the skill positions hurt as the Broncos tried to mount a comeback late in the game was glaring.
The Spartans will represent the Mountain West in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31. The Broncos will await word on a bowl destination Sunday afternoon, but both the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, Dec. 26) and Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Jan. 1) are potential landing spots.
It wasn’t the way Boise State planned to cap a difficult season in the midst of a pandemic, walking quietly to the locker room as the Spartans donned championship hats and t-shirts. Fireworks went off to commemorate San Jose State’s achievement while Harsin talked to his team in the locker room.
But as weird as it is for most to admit it, the better team won Saturday night. And the Broncos were left to deal with it.
“As a leader of this team obviously I’m very disappointed and heartbroken we lost his game,” Williams said. “But you know what? We still have another opportunity and I’m looking forward to that.”