BOISE — Current forecasts predict snow showers and a high temperature of just 31 degrees for Friday afternoon in Fort Collins.
Boise State visits Colorado State Friday for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports Network in the final regular season game of the season.
The last time Boise State played in snow was last year’s Mountain West title game at Albertsons Stadium, when it snowed heavily for much of the game. Both teams struggled to move the ball, and the Broncos suffered a 19-16 loss in overtime.
“It’s part of the game,” Harsin said. “I think when it’s snowing and the field is frozen, that becomes a factor in the game obviously with the footing. But if you do a good job clearing the field, it becomes damp and you just have to worry about that a little bit.
“They are factors, it’s real and those are things we have been in those games, most of our guys, so you try to go back to the factors in the game and what did you do well in it and what you didn’t do well?"
It snowed for much of Monday in Fort Collins and more snow was predicted Tuesday. Multiple forecasts have heavy snow returning to the area Friday, just in time for the 1:30 p.m. kickoff.
Some snow is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday in Boise, which might allow the Broncos a chance to practice in the conditions before Friday’s game.
“If we don’t get snow here or anything like that, we’re not going to be able to practice in it, so if it snows there, we’ll be ready for it and we’ll adjust accordingly.”
Harsin said rain is more difficult to play in than snow because the ball becomes wet and slick. The issue with snow is the footing and players slipping on the field.
“It kind of depends how you manicure the field I guess, and I wouldn’t say we did a fantastic job of that when we had our snow last time,” Harsin said. “We’ll do a better job if we get in a situation like that. Some teams do a really good job of clearing the field.”
Harsin recalled playing in heavy snow at Nevada while he was an assistant coach with the Broncos.
“There was snow on the field and I remember (strength coach Jeff Pitman) out there shoveling the sidelines and all that,” Harsin said. “We had to clear our own sidelines and borrow some shovels. … I was up in the box sitting there and I’d see people walk down the steps and they’d slip and down they went.”
Boise State had 350 total yards in the snow in last year’s Mountain West title game, while Fresno State had just 288. The teams combined for 295 passing yards as the conditions forced them to rely heavily on the running game.
If that’s the case again Friday, the Broncos should be in good shape. True freshman running back George Holani rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries last week against Utah State, and is just 130 yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the season.
Boise State’s offensive line also had its best game of the season, which would bode well should the Broncos need to run the ball more due to the weather.
“There might be conditions in the game that we have to deal with, but that will be fine,” Harsin said. “We’ve been in those conditions before. It shouldn’t be a factor mentally. Physically, it will be and we’ll deal with that. From a mindset standpoint, we have to prepare for it. We’ve been in a little bit of weather, cold, all those things. It’s just a matter of mentality, and our guys understand that.”
STILL NO WORD ON QUARTERBACKS
Both Chase Cord and Hank Bachmeier appeared to participate fully in pregame warmups last Saturday at Utah State, but neither appeared in the game. Harsin was asked Monday about their status moving forward.
“No season-ending injuries,” Harsin said. “You can try to keep asking. … There’s no season-ending injuries. Guys are all available to play and that’s really where we are. If guys need to play, they can play, but right now, one quarterback plays at a time. That’s the reality.
“Multiple positions, it’s a lot easier. The quarterback position is always hard, what’s going on there, because you usually play one guy. Receivers, you know when guys are in and out because they are usually in a rotation, but that’s where we are.”
Asked to clarify what he meant by saying they are all available and “if guys need to play, they can play”, Harsin said simply, “no season-ending injuries, that’s what I meant by that.”
Third-string quarterback Jaylon Henderson started for the second straight game against Utah State and completed 16 of 28 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
THANKSGIVING PLANS
The Broncos will have Thanksgiving dinner together as a team on Wednesday night due to playing a road game on Friday afternoon. The team will travel to Fort Collins on Thanksgiving, and they also don’t want the players to get too stuffed on Turkey and mashed potatoes before having to play an afternoon game the next day. Boise State doesn’t have class this week due to Thanksgiving break, which is allowing the players more time to watch film and prepare.