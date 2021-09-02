ORLANDO, Fla. — One game in and Andy Avalos already has some tough questions to answer.
A three-touchdown Boise State lead quickly diminished Thursday night thanks in part to a questionable timeout call from Avalos late in the second quarter and odd offensive play calling in the third quarter and UCF stormed back to beat the Broncos 36-31 at the Bounce House.
In a game that was delayed more than two hours due to severe thunderstorms in the area and didn’t end until well after 1 a.m. local time, the Broncos burst out to a 21-0 lead and looked poised to make a big season-opening statement.
But UCF scored 23 unanswered points to take a 30-24 lead, retook the lead late and hung on when Hank Bachmeier’s ill-advised pass was intercepted with 2:07 left and the Broncos driving deep into UCF territory.
The Broncos got the ball back with 10 seconds left but a final heave from Bachmeier fell incomplete well short of the end zone.
Boise State will return to Boise for the home opener on Friday, Sept. 10, against UTEP at 7 p.m.
UCF finished with 573 yards of offense, while the Broncos had just 302 – including only 87 yards in the second half.
Bachmeier finished 25 of 39 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, but the final interception proved costly.
Khalil Shakir had five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos while playing limited snaps due to an apparent injury.
The Broncos struggled to run the ball with starter George Holani out for unknown reasons and had just 39 yards on 25 carries.
The game was Avalos' first as head coach at Boise State. And it will be a memorable one for sure.
Boise State led 24-7 and had the Knights in third-and-11 in the final minute of the first half. UCF appeared content to run the clock out and send the Broncos into the locker room with a 17-point lead, but Avalos – after waiting a few extra seconds to decide – eventually elected to call timeout with 47 seconds left to try and get the ball back.
UCF converted the third down with a 31-yard pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Ryan O’Keefe and the Knights scored with six seconds left in the half on an 8-yard pass from Gabriel to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala to cut the Boise State lead to 24-14.
The Knights then took the opening kickoff of the second half and scored on an 11-yard pass from Gabriel to Brandon Johnson with 11:37 left in the third quarter to pull within 24-21.
Boise State’s offense then curiously went conservative, running the ball on first down on all three drives in the third quarter. The Broncos also ran the ball on third-and-10 and third-and-19 scenarios in the quarter. Neither worked, and Boise State’s offense had three three-and-outs in the third quarter.
UCF took the lead on a 21-yard pass from Gabriel to Jaylon Robinson to take its first lead of the game at 28-24 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
UCF has roared back from down 21-0 to take the lead ‼️ pic.twitter.com/V1DV91xlm9— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2021
Total yards in the third quarter: UCF 181, Boise State minus-7.
It went from bad to worse when Daniel Cantrell’s snap then went over the head of punter Joel Velazquez on Boise State’s next possession and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
A game the Broncos led 24-7 late in the first half suddenly had them trailing 30-24 in the final frame.
But as bad as it looked, the Broncos weren’t done quite yet. Tyric LeBeauf’s second interception of the game midway through the fourth quarter gave them life – and Shakir did the rest. Shakir scored on a 7-yard pass from Bachmeier and Jonah Dalmas added the extra point to put the Broncos back in front, 31-30, with 8:02 left to play.
UCF responded and went back in front 36-31 with 4:16 to play on an 8-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Bowser. But Gabriel’s scramble attempt on the 2-point conversion attempt came up short when JL Skinner knocked him out of bounds short of the goal line.
The Broncos had a shot on the next possession but Bachmeier tried to force a pass instead of running out of bounds. His pass was intercepted and UCF was able to nearly run out of the clock.
The poor finish took away from what was an impressive Boise State start.
The Broncos took an early 7-0 lead when corner LeBeauf intercepted Gabriel in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.
100 YARD PICK SIX ARE YOU SERIOUS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hsD9eWnDd5— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2021
After a defensive stop, the Broncos put together an impressive offensive drive and went up 14-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Andrew Van Buren. Boise State went 78 yards in 10 plays on the drive.
Boise State again forced a punt and went up 21-0 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bachmeier to Shakir with 12:50 left in the second quarter.
All out effort 😤 pic.twitter.com/0M3JaxnXxu— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2021
UCF finally got on the board when Gabriel found Alec Holler for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 with 11:23 left in the second quarter. The drive was aided by two missed tackles from Boise State safety Skinner.
Boise State got a 31-yard field goal from Dalmas to take a 24-7 lead with 5:06 left in the second quarter.
And that’s when the game changed.
