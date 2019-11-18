BOISE — Will Hank Bachmeier or Chase Cord play for Boise State? What about Jordan Love for the Aggies?
There’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the quarterbacks for both the Broncos and Utah State heading into Saturday’s Mountain Division showdown in Logan.
And, at least on Monday, neither coach was interested in talking about it.
“No injury updates for you,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
Bachmeier has missed three of the last four games due to injury while Cord was mysteriously out last week against New Mexico despite finishing the previous game.
Jaylon Henderson, Boise State’s third-string quarterback, started against New Mexico and passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-9 win. Henderson was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Speaking in general about Boise State’s injuries, Harsin said, “I feel good about where we are right now and I think these guys are doing a good job this time of year trying to keep themselves as healthy as possible.
Asked specifically about the quarterbacks, Harsin said, “I’m not really going to go into that...but we’re further along and (healthier) at all positions and that one as well. We’ll figure it out when we get to Tuesday’s practice.”
Love, a potential first-round draft pick, suffered an undisclosed injury in Utah State’s 26-21 win against Wyoming last week. He left the game in the third quarter and didn’t return.
Backup Henry Colombi went 3 for 6 for 35 yards in relief of Love.
“I really don’t have anything on that yet,” Utah State coach Gary Anderson said Monday. “No comment. There is nothing to really tell at this point. We’ll see.”
The bigger loss would seem to be the three-year starter Love, who has averaged 354.6 passing yards in each of the past three games and has NFL scouts oozing over his athleticism and 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame.
“Physically he’s got the tools, the size, the ability,” Harsin said. “I know he can throw it very well. From seeing him last year he’s able to escape, he’s mobile, and I know he’s capable of making all the throws. “
On the Boise State side, Henderson proved capable of running the offense against New Mexico. Doing it on the road against Utah State in a game that could clinch the Mountain Division for the Broncos would be another story.
Henderson is the third different Boise State quarterback in as many weeks to start and win a game for the Broncos. He had just 13 career pass attempts prior to making his first career start, but became just the second Boise State offensive player this year to win a player of the week award.
“We’ll see how that goes moving forward,” Harsin said of Henderson’s opportunity, “but for that particular game and that particular honor, I’m very proud of his accomplishment for this last game that we played in.”
Henderson said after the game he knew last Sunday that he’d be starting. Asked if this week’s quarterback already know who they were, Harsin declined to answer.
“We’ll figure out more what that’s going to look like moving forward, but we have confidence in all those guys because they’ve all played and we’ve seen those guys and what they can do,” Harsin said. “That room has proven itself to be able to at least play at a pretty high level, and all three of those guys have done that this year.
“I’m looking forward honestly to getting out there at Tuesday’s practice and getting going because I want to see how this whole thing is going to look this week.”
Harsin later admitted that he and offensive coordinator Zak Hill “know what our game plan is going to look like, we know the direction that we’re going. We know who can go out there and practice and get themselves ready to play.”
The Broncos and Aggies will meet Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at Maverik Stadium in Logan. A Boise State win would lock up the Mountain Division title and assure the championship game on Dec. 7 would be in Boise. A loss wouldn’t eliminate the Broncos, but it would make things tougher.
“We obviously have a chance to play for a championship,” Harsin said. “It’s tough to win there, so we have to make sure we have a great week and get everybody back ready to roll and go in there hopefully really strong and confident go out there and play our best football. That’s the goal.”