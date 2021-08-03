We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos jogs across the field during spring football practice on March 21.
BOISE – The Boise State football team will open fall camp Wednesday morning with a few new faces and without a few familiar ones.
The Broncos released an updated 2021 roster Tuesday evening in advance of the first practice and it included the addition of two new quarterbacks – Colton Fitzgerald of Saugas High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., and Colt Fulton of Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
Boise State was in need of quarterback depth with Cade Fenegan transferring to BYU last month.
It’s unclear if either Fitzgerald or Fulton will be on scholarship. Both are three-star prospects according to 247Sports.com. Coach Andy Avalos is scheduled to meet with the media following Wednesday morning’s practice.
Also newsworthy was four players not on the roster. Linebacker Brock Miller and EDGE Andrew Faoliu both have left the team for personal reasons, while cornerbacks Jonathan Earl and Chris Mitchell both medically retired.
Faoliu announced in April he was transferring to Boise State from Oregon, where Avalos was the defensive coordinator the past two years. Miller joined the Broncos after three years at N.C. State but an injury limited him in 2020.
Earl was a junior college transfer but didn’t see any action last season while Mitchell saw very limited playing time but was well down the depth chart.
Also of note is the addition of Texas Tech offensive lineman Will Farrer, a 6-foot-5, 322-pounder who saw action in 10 games last season at both center and guard for the Red Raiders. Boise State returns four starters along the offensive line but is searching for a starter at right tackle.
Two Rocky Mountain High School alums, linebacker Ty Tanner and safety Jordan Erickson, also joined the team as walk-ons.
BRONCO BITS
Oregon transfer running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio will wear No. 4, Bowling Green cornerback transfer Caleb Biggers will wear No. 26 and Utah State cornerback transfer Jared Reed was assigned No. 16. …Practice is slated to start around 9:15 a.m. and the media will be allowed to watch roughly the first 45 minutes. A photo gallery and full report will be posted shortly afterwards to BlueTurfSports.com.
B.J. Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013 and is a three-time winner of the NSMA Idaho Sportswriter of the Year Award. He appears on KTIK 93.1 FM The Ticket every Friday at 4 p.m. for the Blue Turf Sports report.
