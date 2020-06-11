BOISE — The Boise State football team continued a late roster makeover Thursday with the signing of defensive end Andy Nwaoko from Blue Ridge School in Saint George, Virginia.
Nwaoko is the seventh addition to the 2020 roster since March 15.
A native of Nigeria, Nwaoko arrived in the United States less than three years ago planning to play basketball. He had never played football, but Blue Ridge coach Jimmy Wills was intrigued by his athleticism and got him to join the team. Nwaoko also played basketball at Blue Ridge.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Nwaoko was the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team selection last fall as a senior.
Boise State is banking on continued improvement from Nwaoko, who appears to still be very raw as a football player.
The Broncos have added an unusually high number of signees since announcing the 2020 recruiting class in February. Prep defensive back Jaylen Clark of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, was signed May 1, and five transfers have been added in the past three months.
Grad transfers Uzoma Osuji (offensive line, Rice) and Mason Sikes (tight end, Lamar) were signed on April 15. Junior college running back Taequan Tyler was added May 16 and USC quarterback Jack Sears was signed on May 18.
Kicker Jonny Messina, a grad transfer from Stetson, is expected to join the Broncos this summer but has yet to be officially announced by the school.
Boise State now has 26 signees in the 2020 class. Ten of them are transfers.