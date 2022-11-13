RENO, Nev. -- Andy Avalos knew that playing in the Mountain West meant the Boise State football team had to be ready for these types of games.
Be it in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah or, you know, Boise, the prospect of mother nature not cooperating in late November is a real prospect.
But the Boise State coach had his players training in the earliest days of practice when the Broncos reconvened after the end of last season.
So, when the Broncos faced their first snow of the season Saturday during a 41-3 win against Nevada, they were ready
“We trained all the way back in January, early morning, 6:30 in the morning, outside in pretty cold conditions, when the field was frozen just to get ourselves ready for these things that were going to come up,” said Avalos. “It was really cool to see the way they guys started fast and that was because we had one of our best weeks of practice. Certain individuals had their best week of practice.”
Snow started falling in Reno roughly two hours before kickoff and kept falling through most of the first half. With temperatures hovering just below the freezing mark, the field was covered by the end of the first half, making it hard to see the yard makers.
During halftime, the field was plowed and the snow stopped, making it a little easier to see the field.
“It was a little slippery out there, I’m not going to lie,” said running back George Holani, who had 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns. “But once I was able to get my balance and two feet under me, I got used to it.”
Boise State wasn’t going to use the cold and wet field as an excuse, as the Broncos put up a season-best 528 yards of total offense, split pretty evenly with 267 yards rushing and 261 passing.
DEFENSE PUTS PRESSURE ON THE QUARTERBACK
Boise State was able to put quite a bit of pressure on Saturday, with the Broncos picking up four sacks and forcing two more quarterback hurries.
“Obviously you can’t have a quarterback playing seven-on-seven,” said defensive tackle Scott Matlock who had one of those sacks in the first half, resulting in a 10-yard loss. “It’s just hard for the guys to cover if you can’t get home. “It was good to get some pressure on him, confuse him, so our guys can make their job a little easier.”
Two of those sacks came on back-to-back plays on Nevada’s first drive of the second half. With Boise State holding a 21-3 lead, Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth opened the third quarter with a short completion. The next two plays he was on the ground.
Ahmed Hassanein and Gabe Hunter got to Illingworth on second down, combining to take him down for a loss of 8. On third down it was Andrew Simpson who got the sack, another loss of 8, forcing fourth down.
“Our coaches did a good job putting a plan together, then training the guys and getting them prepared to attack the line of scrimmage,” Avalos said. “We just got to keep doing that, we got to keep getting better every week, And I’ll be honest, we got to do a better job tackling in the pocket, we can’t miss opportunities. We’ll learn from what we did tonight. What we did well, we’ll continue to do those things and the things we didn’t do well, we’re going to have to do better next week.”
TWO QBS MAKE BOISE STATE DEBUTS
With Boise State holding a huge lead, the Broncos were able to check out two of their quarterbacks late in the game.
Late in the third quarter, the Broncos sat Taylen Green and brought in true freshman Maddux Madsen came in and went 3 for 4 for 43 yards, including a 35-yard pass to Eric McAlister.
“He played pretty well,” said Avalos. “He’s been so consistent in his ability to lead and create momentum at practice for the offense.”
Late in the game Colt Fulton saw his first action as a Bronco. While he didn’t attempt a pass, he did gain a first down running the ball on fourth-and-seven, then took a knee to end the game.
Sam Vidlak, who had appeared in games previously this season was 0 for 1 passing.