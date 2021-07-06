A little more than a week after losing one quarterback from its 2022 recruiting class, the Boise State football team has found another to add to the class.
Maddux Madsen, a dual-threat quarterback from American Forks, Utah announced his commitment to the Broncos Tuesday on his Twitter account.
According to 247 Sports, Madsen is a three-star prospect, who also had an offer from New Mexico. He’s ranked as the No. 109 quarterback in the nation and the No. 36 overall player from the state of Utah.
As a junior, he had a 58% passing percentage, according to MaxPreps, passing for 4,044 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns and led American Forks High to the 6A State Quarterfinals.
He also had 3,693 yards and 42 passing touchdowns as a sophomore, leading the Cavemen to a state title game appearance.
The commitment comes nine days after former Boise State quarterback commit Katin Houser announced that he was committing to Michigan State.
BOISE STATE ANNOUNCES FIRST $1 MILLION GIFT TO LYLE SMITH SOCIETY
Boise State has received its first $1 million commitment to the Lyle Smith Society, a philanthropic giving option launched by the Bronco Athletic Association in December.
A portion of the gift will go towards putting new turf inside the Caven-Williams Sports Complex, while the remaining funds will be used to benefit Bronco student-athletes in the classroom, the school said in a release on Tuesday.
"On behalf of every Boise State student-athlete, coach, staff member and fan, I want to say thank you to this incredibly generous donor," Athletics Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a release. "Thank you for believing in our vision, our commitment to student-athletes and our ability to take Boise State to the next level."
With the $1 million gift, the Lyle Smith Society has received $8 million in commitments from 65 Bronco supporters.