When Jonah Dalmas looks at himself on film from last season, the first thing the Boise State kicker notices is how calm he looks on the football field.
After returning from an LDS mission last year, the Rocky Mountain High graduate picked an opportunity for a 14-day tryout offer from the Boise State football team over a soccer scholarship at Utah Valley. So after earning a walk-on spot with the Broncos and being named the starting placekicker for the 2020 season opener against Utah State, there were bound to be some nerves, right?
“Coming in, especially coming off a mission and getting into the swing of things at the collegiate level, I think the biggest thing I was most pleased with was how calm and focused I looked when I entered on to the field,” Dalmas told reporters earlier this week. “Usually when you play those moments in your head, you feel nervous and you get that weird butterfly felling in your stomach. But watching those tapes again, I was pleased that I looked very focused and very calm in the situation.”
Dalmas was able to suppress any nerves he might have had for the entirety of his freshman season. Serving as the Broncos’ lone placekicker for all seven games of the COVID-19 shortened season, he hit 7 of 8 field goals, including a 51-yard field goal against San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship game.
He was also 30 of 31 on extra point attempts, with one attempt blocked against Hawaii. Twice last season — at Air Force and home against Colorado State — Dalmas was 7 for 7 in extra point attempts.
About midway through the season, the Broncos put him on scholarship.
“I know I’m on scholarship, but I like to keep that walk-on mentality,” Dalmas said. “I like to think that I don’t have a scholarship so I can just continue to work hard and grind with my brothers every day here at the facility.”
Coming into his second season with the Broncos, Dalmas once again has the starting spot at place kicker as Boise State prepares for the season opener on Sept. 2 at UCF.
But special teams coordinator Stacy Collins says Joel Velazquez, who has served as Boise State’s primary punter and kickoff specialist the last couple of years, has had an impressive fall at placekicker as well. Velazquez, who hit 1 of 2 field goals in 2019, hit a 60-yard field goal toward the end of a scrimmage recently.
“We’re going to battle everything we do, whether that’s kicker, punter long snapper,” said Collins “We got a great group of specialists here. But Jonah did a nice job, Jonah had multiple field goals when we were inside the redzone and he struck the ball extremely well.”
Dalmas has had some opportunity in punts and kickoffs too, this spring, after filling in for Velazquez who missed games against BYU and Colorado State. In those games, Dalmas averaged 35.8 yards on five punts and 62.1 yards on 11 kickoffs.
“In practice it’s always just a competition,” said Dalmas. “We always like to push each other. So we’ll see when it comes to Sept. 2 what will happen. But we’re always competing at practice for all kind of things, field goals, PATs, punts, kickoffs. We like to compete and have fun doing it.”