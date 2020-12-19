LAS VEGAS — Boise State’s loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West title game Saturday afternoon left the Broncos unsure which bowl game they will be appearing in heading into Sunday.
San Jose State will accept a bid to the Arizona Bowl as the Mountain West Champion, but the picture is much less clear for the Broncos.
Boise State could go to a number of bowls including the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix or the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 1.
“I have no idea,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said when asked where the Broncos would end up. “We have to see who finishes in the top 12 (of the final CFP standings) and who goes to the New Year’s Six Bowls and what that opens up in terms of contracted bowls with other conferences.”
The Mountain West has an agreement with ESPN to place the Broncos in one of the ESPN-owned bowl games. But which game that is could come down to the opponent ESPN could pair them with and the TV and time slot they could get.
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix (formally the Cactus Bowl) is played at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Broncos played in it 2016 and lost to Baylor.
The Mountain West has an agreement with the Guaranteed Rate Bowl that if either the Big Ten or Big 12 don’t have enough teams to fill their spots, the Mountain West would get to send a team there.
Should the Big Ten or Big 12 put two teams in a New Year’s Six bowl, it’s likely a spot would be open there for the Broncos. That would be appealing to Boise State because it would likely be against either a Big Ten or Big 12 team.
Boise State’s preference would be to play a Power 5 team if at all possible.
“It really does depend on who goes into those 12 CFP spots,” Thompson said.
Projections from CBSSports.com late Saturday had Boise State in the Birmingham Bowl against Mississippi State.
Once the final CFP rankings and New Year’s Six Bowls are announced late Sunday morning on ESPN, the league will be able to work with bowl partners to find Boise State a spot.
One interesting note? Thompson said it was likely enough teams will choose not to play in bowl games this year that there may not be enough teams to fill all the bowl spots. The Mountain West likely could have sent San Diego State, Fresno State and Air Force to bowl games had they wanted to go.
“There’s going to be extra bowls come tomorrow,” Thompson said. “We had three teams that opted not to play. We could have placed a number of teams I predict tomorrow, but they opted to finish their seasons early.
“I think there’s a real potential for tomorrow that there might be other bowls where there’s not enough eligible teams to fill all the bowl slots.”