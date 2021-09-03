ORLANDO, Fla. — One game in and Andy Avalos already has some tough questions to answer.
A three-touchdown Boise State lead quickly diminished Thursday night thanks in part to a some-what questionable time out call from Avalos late in the second quarter and odd offensive play call-ing in the third quarter, as UCF stormed back to beat the Broncos 36-31 at the Bounce House.
In a game that was delayed nearly three hours due to severe thunderstorms in the area and didn’t end until 1:26 a.m. local time, the Broncos burst out to a 21-0 lead and looked poised to make a big season-opening statement.
But UCF scored 23 unanswered points to take a 30-24 lead, retook the lead late and hung on when Hank Bachmeier’s ill-advised pass was intercepted with 2:07 left and the Broncos driving deep into UCF territory.
The Broncos got the ball back with 10 seconds left, but a final heave from Bachmeier fell incom-plete well short of the end zone.
“It’s heartbreaking that we didn’t finish the game but the biggest thing for us is we’re excited about who we can become and where we can go from here,” Avalos said. “To see guys battle through what we did tonight and fight back there at the end, we can build off that.”
UCF finished with 573 yards of offense, while the Broncos had just 302 — including only 87 yards in the second half.
Bachmeier finished 25 of 39 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, but the final interception proved costly.
Khalil Shakir had five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos while playing lim-ited snaps due to an apparent injury.
The Broncos struggled to run the ball with starter George Holani out due to a minor injury and had just 39 yards on 25 carries.
They also couldn't stop the run. UCF finished with 255 rushing yards.
“Tackling obviously (wasn't good),” said corner Tyric LeBeauf, who had two interceptions for the Broncos. “There’s a lot of stuff we can work on. It’s game one so we can get better for sure. We’ll respond.”
The game was Avalos’ first as Boise State’s head coach. And it will be memorable for sure.
Boise State led 24-7 and had the Knights in third-and-11 at UCF's 25-yard line in the final minute of the first half. UCF didn't appear to be in a huge hurry to snap the ball and let more than 20 seconds run off the clock after a short completion on second down.
Before UCF snapped the ball on third down the Broncos called time out with 47 seconds left in the half. At the time it looked to many like Boise State was trying to stop the clock to get the ball back - even though more than 20 seconds had run off the clock - but Avalos said postgame that wasn't the case.
“They had lined up in a formation that they had lined up in before and we knew the play off of their original play was coming and we wanted to make sure the defense was squared away," Avalos said.
After the timeout UCF converted the third down with a 31-yard pass from quarterback Dillon Gabri-el to Ryan O’Keefe and the Knights scored with six seconds left in the half on an 8-yard pass from Gabriel to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala to cut the Boise State lead to 24-14.
The game had officially flipped.
The Knights then took the opening kick off of the second half and scored on an 11-yard pass from Gabriel to Brandon Johnson at the 11:37 mark to pull within 24-21.
"We lost the middle eight and that's where the swing happened," Avalos said. "We lost the four minutes going into half time and there’s a lot of coachable moments in there and it’s on us as coaches and we’ll get that squared away and make sure we do a much better job winning the last four of the first half.
"And then coming out of halftime there, we didn’t do a good job. How we adjust and make sure guys understand how to play those situations, we’ll do a much better job.”
Boise State’s offense then curiously went conservative, running the ball on first down on all three drives in the third quarter. The Broncos also ran the ball on third-and-10 and third-and-19 scenari-os in the quarter. Neither worked, and Boise State’s offense had three three-and-outs in the third quarter.
“The story of the game was just our lack of execution offensively in the third quarter,” Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “We felt good about what we were doing in the run game in the first half, mixing it up and thought we had found some good stuff there.
“At the end of the day. We really wanted to keep our defense off the field and thought if we throw an incomplete pass there’s a risk of us going too fast. We were trying to get the run game going so we could try to slow down a little bit and keep our defense rested.”
UCF has roared back from down 21-0 to take the lead ‼️ pic.twitter.com/V1DV91xlm9— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2021
UCF took the lead on a 21-yard pass from Gabriel to Jaylon Robinson to take its first lead of the game at 28-24 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Total yards in the third quarter: UCF 181, Boise State -7.
“It was just our lack of execution,” Plough said. “Couple of fumbled snaps, crowd noise. We just didn’t come out in the second half with the right energy and probably with the right plan from my end too and I’ll take the blame on that. Our third quarter just wasn’t what it needed to be and it starts with me and our staff making sure we do a better job coming out in the second half.”
It went from bad to worse when Daniel Cantrell’s snap then went over the head of punter Joel Ve-lazquez on Boise State’s next possession and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
A game the Broncos led 24-7 late in the first half suddenly had them trailing 30-24 in the final peri-od.
But as bad as it looked, the Broncos weren’t done quite yet. LeBeauf’s second interception of the game midway through the fourth quarter gave them life — and Shakir did the rest.
Shakir scored on a 7-yard pass from Bachmeier and Jonah Dalmas added the extra point to put the Broncos back in front 31-30 with 8:02 left to play.
UCF responded and went back in front 36-31 with 4:16 to play on an 8-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Bowser. But Gabriel’s scramble attempt on the 2-point conversion attempt came up short when JL Skinner knocked him out of bounds short of the goal line.
The Broncos had a shot on the next possession, but Bachmeier tried to force a pass instead of running out of bounds. His pass was intercepted and UCF was able to nearly run out of the clock.
“He’s an unbelievable competitor,” Avalos said. “We can learn from those situations and he can grow moving forward. He’s going to do a really, really good job. The guys believe in him and trust him.”
The poor finish took away from what was an impressive Boise State start.
The Broncos took an early 7-0 lead when corner Tyric LeBeauf intercepted Gabriel in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.
“It was unbelievable and not only that, but the effort the defense gave on the return side of that to be able to take it across the field,” Avalos said. “Huge momentum to start and gave us a boost. That was a big-time play and we just needed more of those.”
100 YARD PICK SIX ARE YOU SERIOUS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hsD9eWnDd5— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2021
After a defensive stop, the Broncos put together an impressive offensive drive and went up 14-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Andrew Van Buren. Boise State went 78 yards in 10 plays on the drive.
Boise State again forced a punt and went up 21-0 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bachmeier to Shakir with 12:50 left in the second quarter.
All out effort 😤 pic.twitter.com/0M3JaxnXxu— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2021
UCF finally got on the board when Gabriel found Alec Holler for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 with 11:23 left in the second quarter. The drive was aided by two missed tackles from Skin-ner.
Boise State got a 31-yard field goal from Dalmas to take a 24-7 lead with 5:06 left in the second quarter.
And that’s when the game changed.
“We’ve got some talented guys,” Avalos said. “We have a good team and we can grow from this.”
Boise State will return to Boise for the home opener on Friday Sept. 10 against UTEP at 7 p.m.