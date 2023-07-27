Trevor McKenna was born into Boise State — quite literally.
When the Borah High senior was born, his parents, Stacy and Trevor, were both students at the university. He grew up attending Bronco football games, and always knew he wanted to play on the Blue Turf. On Thursday, he let the world know that dream was going to become a reality.
McKenna announced his commitment to Boise State via social media on Thursday.
“This is a really big deal to me,” McKenna, who was recruited as a defensive lineman, told the Idaho Press on Thursday. “I grew up watching Boise State and I’m just really excited that I’m going to get to represent the valley, represent Idaho and represent Borah as a Boise State Bronco.”
McKenna, rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, actually made his commitment more than three weeks ago. When coaches called him with the offer on July 5, he committed on the spot. He was told he could announce his decision whenever he wanted, but if he wanted to get pictures in a Boise State uniform for social media, he would have to wait until the recruiting dead period ended before he’d be allowed on campus.
He waited until the dead period ended, and arrived for his photo shoot on Tuesday, the first possible day to get pictures. He received the photos Thursday.
He decided to keep it sort of a secret until then, key word being ‘sort of.’
“If I’m being quite honest, I have a big mouth, so anyone that was near me pretty much knew,” McKenna said. “I was so excited, and I was going to let anyone know. If you asked, I was going to tell you. Especially with recruiting, I didn’t want to be leading on coaches and all that.”
McKenna said his Boise State recruitment really picked up over the past month or so. He went to Boise State’s Junior Day in January, but did not hear from them again until June. Boise State coaches saw him in the Gem State Showcase in early June, but they really became interested during the Boise State camp June 11-15.
McKenna went to the team camp with the mindset that he was going to get the Broncos’ radar and get a scholarship offer from that.
“It had been kind of radio silence from them until the camp,” McKenna said. “I came into the camp with the mindset that I wanted to force my way onto there. I wanted to take a scholarship. Really, I wasn’t getting any attention from them until the camp.”
A week after the camp, he called up wide receivers coach Matt Miller and asked where they were at. He wanted to know if he should look at other options or hold out. Miller strongly suggested to him to hold out.
He held offers from Idaho and Eastern Washington. The day before he got his offer from Boise State, Idaho told him there was going to be a deadline for their offer and he had a week to decide.
Once the Broncos called him, though, his decision was made.
“From then on, I was ready to be a Bronco,” McKenna said.
He plays both offensive and defensive line at Borah, where he was a first-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division selection last summer. McKenna was also a second-team selection on offense during his sophomore season in 2021.
He said Boise State had to discuss whether they wanted him as an offensive or defensive lineman, with offensive line coach Tim Keane actually taking the lead on his recruitment. Coaches got an opportunity to see McKenna play both sides of the ball at the team camp and eventually decided defense was where they wanted him.
McKenna was more than willing to play either side of the ball for the Broncos, but admitted he favored the defensive line a little bit.
“I would have gone regardless of where they offered me,” McKenna said. “But I think deep down in my heart, I think I like the D-Line a little bit better.”
He’ll go into his senior year with his mind off where he will be playing at next season, and hopes that can help the Lions on the field.
“This year for Borah, I’m going to do everything I can, put my all into the team and take us as far as we can,” McKenna said. “Now that I got all this recruiting stuff out of the way, I’m going to be able to 100 percent focus on Borah and my team, so I’m pretty happy about that.”