Trevor McKenna

Borah High senior Trevor McKenna committed to Boise State on July 5, but made his announcement on social media Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Trevor McKenna

Trevor McKenna was born into Boise State — quite literally.

When the Borah High senior was born, his parents, Stacy and Trevor, were both students at the university. He grew up attending Bronco football games, and always knew he wanted to play on the Blue Turf. On Thursday, he let the world know that dream was going to become a reality.

