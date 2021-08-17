There was little mention of Tyric LeBeauf during the summer and first part of fall camp when it came to the candidates fighting for the two open spots at cornerback.
LeBeauf has changed that in a hurry.
The redshirt junior has had an impressive first two weeks of fall camp while working mostly with the starters. Head coach Andy Avalos said he and Markel Reed have been the two corners primarily working with the top defensive unit during fall camp — something not many might have expected a month ago.
“I’m just keeping my head down every day,” LeBeauf said Tuesday. “I haven’t been thinking too much about the reps I’ve been getting and stuff like that. I’ve been trying to get better and fit in wherever I can, special teams and stuff like that.”
Reed was seen as a likely starter at corner with how much he’s played the past two years. But the Broncos also added transfers at corner in the offseason in Kaleb Biggers from Bowling Green and Jared Reed from Utah State. Both have more starting experience than both Reed and LeBeauf.
Many saw Biggers as the likely starter — he’s got 19 career starts — so it was somewhat of a surprise when Avalos said LeBeauf was the one working mostly with the No. 1 defense during camp. Avalos did mention Biggers and said he’s in the mix as well, but said it was LeBeauf working the majority of the time with the top unit.
LeBeauf has played in 17 games the past two seasons, but most of the action was on special teams. He did see backup action at corner in a blowout win against Utah State in the season opener last year and hauled in his first career interception.
“It’s exciting for sure but like I said I try not to think about it,” LeBeauf said of potentially earning a starting spot. “I just want to fit in wherever I can, special teams, and make as many plays as possible.”
LeBeauf said he’s on multiple special teams units and enjoys making an impact there. But it appears he could get to have a big role on defense as well.
The 6-foot-2 LeBeauf has the size and length to make him an intriguing option at corner. Both previous starting corners Avery Williams and Jalen Walker were shorter and didn’t have close to the same wingspan.
The three-star recruit was highly touted coming out of Long Beach Poly High School in 2018 and was ranked by Scout.com as the No. 7 cornerback on the West Coast. Given a chance to compete, he finally appears to be showing his potential.
“We’ve all been pushing each other to be honest,” LeBeauf said. “It’s not tense or anything like that out there. We all push each other to get better every day and see what we can do as a whole CB group. … I’m just keeping my head down and working — having a neutral mindset and working hard and doing what I can.”
Boise State’s wide receiver group is not surprised at LeBeauf’s emergence. They’ve seen it the past three years in practice.
“Tyric is a great player,” wide receiver Billy Bowens said. “Me and him have been going at it for years and he still continues to hit me with something new and different. He’s got a great frame and he’s a great player. I love playing against him because I know I have to bring it every single rep or I’m not going to win that rep.”
In addition to the transfers Biggers and Cole others including Damon Cole, Kaonohi Kaniho, Isaiah Bradford and Jalen Neal have been challenging Reed and LeBeauf at the top.
It’s a good problem for new cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson to have.
“They all pushed me for sure,” LeBeauf said. “They all push me to be the best I can.”
It apparently has worked.