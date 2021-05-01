So much for wondering if Boise State's Avery Williams would get drafted.
Williams, the record-setting special teams star, went in the 5th round of the NFL Draft Saturday to the Atlanta Falcons with the 183rd overall pick.
Some wondered if Williams' special teams stats would be enough to get picked - but there was no suspense needed. Williams came off the board in the fifth round, earlier than most expected.
Williams is arguably the top special teams player in Boise State history. He tied the NCAA career record with nine return touchdowns and also blocked five kicks.
He was a consensus All-American, a two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year and a first-team All-Mountain West cornerback.
And now, he's an NFL draft pick.
Williams marketed himself as a wide receiver and running back in addition to a defensive back to NFL teams, but his abilities on special teams was the primary reason Atlanta drafted him.
The former walk-on had no Division I scholarship offers when he took a preferred walk-on spot at Boise State. Fast forward five years later and he was one of the top special teams players in the country - and now an NFL Draft pick.
