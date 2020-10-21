BOISE — One Boise State linebacker will have a better scouting report on Utah State freshman running back Elelyon Noa than anybody else Saturday.
His brother Zeke.
Boise State's starting linebacker will match up against his brother for the first time when the two teams meet at 5 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium on FOX Sports 1 in the season opener.
“We have that brotherly rivalry and it's been fun talking to each other about him scoring on us or me tackling him, whatever it may be,” Boise State's Zeke Noa said. “It's exciting. Obviously the family has been talking about it. I'm ready to play him.”
Zeke Noa signed with Boise State in 2017 out of Helix High School in San Diego. He earned a starting spot last season as a redshirt sophomore, but he suffered a pair of season-ending injuries in the fourth game against Air Force. At the time he was leading the Broncos with 28 tackles and seemed on track for a big year.
He's fully recovered from injuries to his wrist and knee and will start at linebacker against the Aggies.
Elelyon Noa, who broke the Helix High School career rushing record previously held by Reggie Bush, wanted to join his brother at Boise State but the Broncos didn't have a scholarship for a running back at the time.
After a visit to Logan, Elelyon committed to Utah State last December. According to 247Sports he eventually got an offer from the Broncos prior to Signing Day, but it was too late.
And wouldn't you know it, in Elelyon's first collegiate game, the schedule has him visiting Boise to play against his big brother and the Broncos.
“It's definitely a blessing to have my little brother be able to play D1 football like me,” Zeke Noa said. “I'm glad he's able to do that.”
The younger Noa followed the Broncos for three years with Zeke on the team and he developed relationships with several of Boise State's coaches. Many expected him to commit to play with his brother in Boise.
“It was definitely tough at first realizing he was going there because obviously we play each other every year,” Zeke Noa said. “But it's here now and we're excited. We both are. We've never really played against each other until now so obviously this is new for our whole family, but it's definitely exciting. We've had a little trash talking between us too, so it will be fun.”
Elelyon Noa told 247Sports after he picked Utah State over Boise State that his brother “was kind of upset that I chose the Aggies over them.”
But there's no lingering anger or disappointment, according to Zeke, and he's excited to see what his little brother can do for himself.
“The main thing I told him was to go to a school that really wants you and a school you feel like can be your home for the next 4-5 years, and it was clearly Utah State for him,” Zeke Noa said. “I'm definitely excited for him.”
BACHMEIER GETS HELP FROM GIRLFRIEND
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier said Wednesday his girlfriend, Jenna Vitamani, helped him learn the offense when he arrived on campus last January.
“I graduated early in January and it's a pretty complex offense and it's pretty tough,” Bachmeier said. “So I would literally just have her go over each install and have her read me the formation and the play and then I would go through it in my head.
“We'd be on FaceTime for like two hours every night going over it. She'd read play by play and I'd say right hash, left hash, flip the formation and she'd go through it all.”
Bachmeier said his girlfriend, a member of the Boise State dance team that he previously dated back in Murrieta, California, still can recite verbiage and play calls from their sessions.
“She'll say some formations and stuff,” Bachmeier said. “She wants to be a sports broadcaster and her dad was a pro pitcher so she's been involved with sports for a long time.”
COACHES HAVE EMERGENCY COVID-19 PLAN FOR GAME DAY
It will likely be less than 24 hours prior to kickoff when Boise State gets final word whether all coaches and players passed COVID-19 tests and will be eligible to coach or play.
Should a player be unavailable the Broncos will move to the next player down the depth chart or slide a player from a different position into that spot. It could be a little tougher if a coach is ruled out at the last minute.
“We have an emergency plan if coach A were to go down and who takes his spot or if coach B goes down and what that looks like,” said offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau. “We have our emergency plan set in place if that does happen so there's no surprises.”
BRONCO BITS
Since 2000 Boise State is 139-17 in conference play, the best mark of any team in the country. … Boise State has won 119 straight home games when leading after the third quarter, the longest active streak in the country. … The Broncos have had at least a six-game winning streak in five of six seasons under coach Bryan Harsin. … Boise State has scored at least 50 points in a game in each of the past seven seasons.