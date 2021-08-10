BOISE — After the Boise State football team lost the Mountain West Championship game to San Jose State and voted the next day not to play in a bowl game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most players scattered home to spend the holidays with family.
Safety JL Skinner stayed in Boise.
So frustrated and disappointed with his season, Skinner told his family he wouldn’t be coming home to San Diego for Christmas. He had to get back to work.
“I just stayed here and I reflected and just looked at everything I could have done differently,” Skinner said after Tuesday’s practice. “I use that as my motivation now. I know what that felt like. I was here by myself for a good month and a half. Nobody was here with me and I was just by myself thinking about certain things.”
Skinner said he took just two days off before getting right back in the weight room. But as he worked on his body, he also worked to improve his confidence.
“I really felt disappointed with my performance last year just because I know the type of player I can be and the type of player I am,” Skinner said. “I was disappointed with the way I performed and I didn’t want to feel that way ever again. So I worked on my mentality and got the mental side right so I can always feel confident.”
The crazy part? Skinner didn’t have a bad season at all. In fact it was one of the best seasons any Boise State defender had last year. Skinner was fourth on the team in tackles with 37 and had one of the three interceptions the defense had in 2020.
But for someone with hopes of playing in the NFL some day, he says his season wasn’t close to good enough. And he’s spent the last seven-plus months thinking about it.
“I did a lot of reflecting after we ended last season,” Skinner said. “I did a lot of reflecting on myself and just started to build that confidence within myself again. I started to realize I can play this position at a high level and I just have to keep working and continue to rely on my teammates to push me every day and rely on the coaches and follow the plan they have for me.”
Skinner said he’d give himself a ‘C’ for his performance last year.
“Last year wasn’t really what I expected from myself at all,” Skinner said. “I think I can reach another level within my game. The coaches have been pushing me hard every day. I’m really trying to get to that next level and keeping that mentality and keeping my head straight and never being satisfied and always pushing forward and wanting to be better every day.”
The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Skinner looks more like a linebacker or tight end than a safety, leading former safeties coach Gabe Franklin to once refer to him as a ‘freak of nature.’ He’s oozing with potential due to his unique combination of size and skill — and has had NFL scouts intrigued since the moment he got on campus.
“The physical stature, the measurables — you look at them and go yeah, that’s a guy that can play at the next level, there’s no question,” first-year safeties coach Kane Ioane told The Idaho Press. “And then you come out here and you watch how he works watch how he’s grown as an individual and from a leadership standpoint and the way he has that humble and hungry mentality to come out and work every day and you think, yeah this guy has a chance.
“But that’s part of my job and all of us on staff to continue to grow JL in a lot of areas that will help him become that all-around player and all-around person when it’s all said and done.”
Skinner was a three-star prospect coming out of San Diego in 2019 and earned immediate playing time as a true freshman — playing in all 14 games and even making one start for the Broncos that fall. He took over as the starter last year in 2020, but the pandemic shortened the season to just seven games — and he started and appeared in six of them.
He’s already made a big impact in two seasons — more than most make in their first two years on campus — but apparently for him it hasn’t been enough. His biggest focus moving forward? Confidence.
“Now I realize all the things I could have done last year that I didn’t do because of my confidence,” Skinner said. “I wasn’t as confident as I am now. That’s why I stayed in Boise and just got straight to work reflecting on myself and what I could have done differently.
“I know the type of player I am. I have confidence in myself now and I realize what I could have done differently back then. That wasn’t really my best performance because I wasn’t as confident as I am now. Everything is way different. That reflection helped me a lot. It really changed my whole mindset about everything.”
Skinner, who said he tries to mold his game after former Seattle Seahawks safety Cam Chancellor, said his confidence now is at an all-time high. His focus has been on staying neutral and not letting a bad play get him down as it did in the past. Instead of feeling sorry for himself when he screws up, Skinner is now focused on putting it behind him and quickly moving on to the next play.
“If something bad happens, go make another play and make up for it,” Skinner said.
When Skinner takes the field in Orlando against UCF in three weeks, he’ll do so with a smile on his face and a newfound confidence he didn’t have a year ago. He’s got big goals for 2021 — with seeing his family for the holidays at the top of the list.
“That was my low point and that’s my motivation I use now so that way I’ll never feel that way again and always be confident in myself and know what I can do,” Skinner said. “I know the type of player I can be. That’s my fuel right now.”