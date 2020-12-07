BOISE — After two straight cancellations, it appears the Boise State football team might finally get back on the field Saturday at Wyoming.
While not expanding on why last week’s game at UNLV was scrubbed, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday he has a strong level of optimism about playing the Cowboys on Saturday in Laramie.
“Very high, yeah,” Harsin said. “Very confident we’ll play this game.”
Harsin had no interest in discussing the UNLV cancellation. Asked to clarify after vague statements last week from himself, interim athletic director Bob Carney and the Mountain West Conference, Boise State’s seventh-year coach said little to explain why the game was called off.
“We put our statements out and that’s what the statements were,” Harsin said. “That one is over to be honest with you. We’ve moved on from that. The focus is on Wyoming at this point.”
Harsin indicated the Broncos were likely to get some players back last week from injuries, but didn’t get into specifics in regard to how many would have been out due to COVID-19 protocols or if that was the reason for the game not being played.
Boise State’s first cancellation against San Jose State on Nov. 28 was due to the Broncos not having enough available players along the defensive and offensive lines.
“Injuries were improving, COVID and contact tracing — that was still up in the air because we still had a test we had to do and finalize that,” Harsin said of the cancellation, which came roughly 48 hours prior to kickoff last Wednesday evening. “As far as the injuries, we were improving in those areas which is the key really at the end of the day.
“Not just bodies you have on the team, but where are the bodies at? Where are the players, that’s what it comes down to. We were improving in the injury area that way and we are going into this week, too.”
Requests for additional comment or explanation from the league were unsuccessful. The league statement typically says which team is dealing with rising COVID-19 numbers as the reason for the cancellation, but instead mentioned “guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists” as a factor.
When asked about his confidence level the game Saturday at Wyoming would be played, Harsin had a much different tone than the Monday prior to the UNLV game when he was “very concerned” about the game potentially being off that week.
“We want to play, Wyoming wants to play,” Harsin said. “I don’t know their whole situation but I feel very confident about where we are. That’s going into Tuesday, let me just say that. We still have a few more tests we have to do and certainly things can change as we know which is out of our control, but right now as far as our guys and their mindset and where we are, very confident.
“Everyone on this team is expecting to play. We’re all preparing, there’s no ‘what if’s right now for us. It’s all full-go against Wyoming and our preparation is full-go against Wyoming.”
Wyoming (2-3) is coming off a tough 17-16 loss to New Mexico in Las Vegas, where the Lobos have relocated due to being unable to play in Albuquerque. The Cowboys have alternated a loss with a win through five games but have only played one home game — a 31-7 win over Hawaii — due to two home games being canceled against Air Force and Utah State.
Boise State is 13-1 all-time against Wyoming but did lose as a heavy favorite on the road in Laramie in 2016. With cold temperatures and wind in the forecast and the Broncos coming off a two-week layoff, there figures to be nothing easy about this one.
“We know they are a tough team. We have a history with Wyoming,” Harsin said. “Being there on the road is a challenge in itself.”
A win puts Boise State in the conference championship the following week. They will also get in with a loss, as long as the Nevada-San Jose State matchup on Friday night is not canceled.
Nothing is official until the game starts Saturday at 4:02 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, but it looks promising at this point for the Broncos to finish the regular season against the Cowboys. After a 21-day layoff — the longest in the regular season in school history — the Broncos are eager to get back on the field.
“Our guys are excited to play,” Harsin said. “Everybody is preparing to get on the plane Friday to go down to Wyoming and play.”