BOISE — Bryan Harsin has heard all the scenarios and possibilities, from starting the 2020 college football season on time to only playing conference games to waiting until January to start.
He’s heard the naysayers say there’s no way the season can happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he knows there’s plenty of uncertainty about the future given everything that’s going on.
Boise State’s seventh-year coach is instead choosing to be positive and hopeful, as unrealistic as it may seem to be.
“I’m an optimist that way as far as us being able to play,” Harsin said at a recent Crush the Curve Idaho event. “I think when we get players back on campus, students back on campus, people back in the community doing what they do, we can start building towards that model of what it looks like.”
Nobody knows when that will happen. The NCAA currently is not allowing any team activities such as meetings or practices due to social distancing guidelines. Boise State’s players and coaches are holding virtual meetings on Zoom, and it’s unlikely summer workouts in June and July will happen.
The key date is around Aug. 1, when fall camps around the country are set to begin in preparation for the season. A few teams open on Aug. 29, but the traditional first weekend with a full slate of games is Sept. 5.
“Right now the discussion is alright how many weeks will it take for a program to prepare to play,” Harsin said. “Is it eight weeks, six weeks, four weeks? There’s all these different models they are talking about right now. There’s a lot of really good information behind it, but at the end of the day, it’s as much time as we can get to prepare our guys.
“You think about the time we’ve lost for a season in which you’re going to play 14 games in, and you need that time. If that means we have to back things up in order to make sure your players are taken care of and prepared to go play at a high level, but also play where the next week they can come back and play again, that’s really where the focus is right now.”
Many states around the country are easing stay-at-home orders, which is a step in the right direction toward the return of sports. Golf, NASCAR and UFC are among the sports set to return in the near future, but none, at least initially, will have fans in the stands.
The KBO, the top baseball league in Korea, held its Opening Day on Tuesday after a delay of a little more than a month.
The hope and plan for college football remains to start the season as scheduled. With how much money football brings to athletic departments around the country, not having football would be a devastating blow.
But if the virus is not contained enough for the NCAA and health officials to give the all-clear to start on time, the season could be pushed back. One discussed possibility would be teams starting later and only playing conference games. Another crazy one had teams playing half the season in the fall and the other half in the spring.
A radical proposal would be starting the season in January and finishing in May, potentially even scheduling the National Championship game to coincide with the Final Four if the college hoops season is also pushed back.
One thing Harsin wouldn’t be in favor of? Playing games with no fans.
“Not really,” Harsin said. “Just like everybody else I’ve heard those scenarios, but that’s part of the game. Not that you can’t go play without people in the seats, but that’s not what football is about. It’s about people, those players, teams and everything that comes along with it.
“I think we need to find a solution for everyone, not just players and universities and not just going out there having to play a game (with no fans), but for everybody to be involved.”
Harsin doesn't believe the season will be canceled. But at least one Boise State player has let his mind drift toward the unwanted possibility of having no season.
“I think about that every day, to be honest, as far as the season,” wide receiver Khalil Shakir said. “… As far as the season possibly being canceled, yeah it scares me. But it’s more than football right now. It’s about the people and keeping everybody safe.”
Boise State was able to conduct just three of the scheduled 15 spring practices before things were shut down in March. There was no spring game, and as mentioned earlier likely won’t be the traditional summer program that includes class and workouts.
With nobody sure what will ultimately happen, the Broncos and other schools around the country are doing all they can to be ready to play football — whenever that time comes.
“I’m optimistic we’ll be back and we’ll be training and that we’ll have a camp,” Harsin said. “It might be backed up a little bit, but we’ll get into fall camp and we’ll get into the season and we’ll be playing because I believe in the people that are not just football fans or people that want to see football or sports played, people that want to see the community and the world and everybody get taken care of, I believe in them and I believe that we’ll find solutions.”