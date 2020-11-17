BOISE — There was no beating around the bush or trying to hide the obvious when Hank Bachmeier met with the media on Tuesday.
Boise State’s sophomore quarterback wasted no time revealing why he missed two games earlier this season.
“I tested positive for COVID-19, but I’m feeling good and had no symptoms,” Bachmeier said just seconds into his Zoom video conference with reporters.
It had long been rumored and assumed that Bachmeier missed both the Air Force and BYU games due to COVID-19. He finished the Utah State game without an apparent injury and did postgame media interviews, but surprisingly wasn’t on the field for warmups the next week at Air Force.
It was announced prior to the game that one player missed the game due to COVID-19 protocol, but the school didn’t identify whether that was Bachmeier. Coach Bryan Harsin also didn’t divulge the reason for Bachmeier’s absence the past two games.
But Bachmeier returned to start against Colorado State last Thursday and was made available to the media on Tuesday for the first time since the season opener against Utah State. Asked how he was feeling, Bachmeier confirmed the positive test result.
“It was definitely frustrating getting notified in the morning before practice,” Bachmeier said.
Bachmeier was informed of the positive test on the Tuesday morning of Air Force week. He immediately went home and quarantined by himself with his puppy for two weeks. His 10-day quarantine didn’t end until the morning of the BYU game.
He was able to be on the sidelines for the BYU game, but said he wasn’t cleared to return to action until passing a series of cardiac tests the following day.
“It was very frustrating to not be out there with my teammates and with what happened,” Bachmeier said. “But it makes you appreciate just playing ball and getting after it every single day.
Bachmeier said he was unsure how he contracted the virus but pushed back at the notion he or his teammates weren’t following protocols or taking things seriously enough.
“I don’t know, I could have been walking down the street or something,” Bachmeier said. “It’s not like were going out partying. I think we’re all trying to do our part to stay safe and wear our masks and social distance but it’s a global pandemic. Boise State has done a great job trying to help us prevent the spread but sometimes it’s going to happen.”
Bachmeier, who said he was asymptomatic the entire time, was still able to participate in meetings and film study via Zoom and did his best to stay involved mentally from afar.
The hardest part was trying to stay in shape physically while not being allowed to leave his two-bedroom apartment for 10 days.
“It’s pretty difficult to do that,” Bachmeier said. “I tried to channel my inner Bruce Lee and do some pushups and things along those lines.”
Bachmeier said he spent a lot of his time catching up on some Netflix shows that he normally wouldn’t have time to watch and enjoyed getting to sleep in a bit. But otherwise there wasn’t much positive about having to be away from the team for 10 days and miss two games — including a tough 51-17 loss to No. 9 BYU.
Bachmeier said watching the Air Force game from his apartment while backup Jack Sears played well was frustrating, but, “I was happy for him. He played great. One of the best performances I’ve seen. I was happy for him and for the guys to get such a great win against a well-respected team.”
He returned with a limited amount of practice time to start against Colorado State and passed for 202 yards and a touchdown to help the Broncos to a 52-21 win.
“I felt good,” Bachmeier said. “I think we can clean some things up but at the end of the day I think we started strong and I just think we need to finish a little better.”
Contracting the coronavirus added another chapter to the unique start of his Boise State career. Bachmeier went on the road and beat Florida State as a true freshman in his first start but suffered two different injuries last season that forced him to miss six games.
“I can’t control injuries and I can’t control a global pandemic,” Bachmeier said. “It’s all kind of things that are out of my control. It stinks, but they are things I can’t control. But I can control how prepared I am and what I put into my body and those types of things.”
Bachmeier and the Broncos will play at Hawaii on Saturday at 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.