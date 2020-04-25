How far did Curtis Weaver fall in the NFL Draft? A kicker was drafted before him.
Weaver’s painful, puzzling wait finally ended in the fifth round Saturday afternoon when the Miami Dolphins selected him with the 164th overall pick.
Once thought to be a first round pick, Weaver unexpectedly fell until the third and final day of the draft. A kicker from Marshall, a defensive back from Lenoir-Rhyne University and an offensive lineman from Division III St. John’s were among those who heard their name called before Weaver.
And nobody can really figure out why.
Weaver, the 2019 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and the league’s all-time sacks leader with 34, had the production and stats that seemed to warrant an earlier draft selection. He was the only player in the country with at least 9.5 sacks in each of the past three seasons.
Weaver was seen as a possible first round pick when he declared for the draft in late December. A mock draft from CBS Sports on Dec. 6 had Weaver projected as the 31st overall pick in the first round.
He slipped a bit leading into the draft, but was still a solid second or third round pick in nearly all mock drafts. The Athletic had him going No. 50 overall to the Bears, USA TODAY had him No. 56 to the Dolphins and Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller had him No. 96 to the Chiefs in the third round.
Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 26th-best prospect entering the draft, and the third-best pass rusher. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked him 65th overall.
But the second and third rounds ended Friday night with Weaver still on the board, and nobody took him in the fourth round Saturday morning either.
Finally, near the end of the fifth round, the Dolphins – a team rumored to be interested in him much earlier in the draft – pulled the trigger.
HIGHTOWER GOES TO PHILADELPHIA IN ROUND FIVE
Weaver wasn’t the only Boise State player to go in the fifth round Saturday. Wide receiver John Hightower was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles a short time later with the 168th overall pick in the fifth round.
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Hightower had 51 catches for 943 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior to land on the all-Mountain West second team. He also was a second-team kick returner after averaging 24.6 yards per return and scoring on a 98-yard kick return touchdown.
The former junior college track star turned heads with a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds and a vertical leap of 38.5 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was projected as a fifth or sixth round pick entering the draft, and went to the Eagles right where some predicted he would.
Philadelphia went into the draft in desperate need of wide receivers, so Hightower should have a chance at making the roster and getting playing time as a rookie.
CLEVELAND TO MINNESOTA IN ROUND TWO
Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland went to the Minnesota Vikings Friday night in the second round. Read our story on his selection here.
The Idaho Press also hopes to get reaction from both Weaver and Hightower on their selections.