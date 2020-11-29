BOISE – Even Saturday morning Boise State coach Bryan Harsin wanted to find a way to make it work.
When reality set in, there was no smart option other than canceling the game.
Boise State’s anticipated Senior Day matchup with undefeated San Jose State was canceled roughly five hours prior to kickoff Saturday when it was determined the Broncos didn’t have enough healthy players along the offensive and defensive lines to safely get through the game.
“You can have 60 players, but if you don’t have the right ones at the right positions, Kekaula (Kaniho) is not going to play defensive end,” Harsin said of the 5-foot-10, 183-pound defensive back. “You have numbers, but it’s where they are. That’s what it comes down to.
“Do you have a body? Sure you do. But that’s not anywhere close to the right thing to do to that particular player. It’s not just a cookie-cutter answer on these things. You have to look at it and we’re down quite a bit in some positions that matter and not anybody can just go in and replace them.”
Even worse? There’s no guarantee things will be any better this week. Boise State paused all football-related activities with hope of returning to practice on Tuesday, but Friday’s game at UNLV would appear to be in doubt at this point.
“I’m very concerned,” Harsin said. “At this point, after canceling a game, I’m very concerned. Had we played this game I’d be a lot more optimistic. When things like this happen to you, I’m very concerned about how we operate moving forward and what that means for UNLV.
“By no means are we out of the woods and good to go. There are still a lot of other factors that will come in with these next two tests and with what happens throughout practice this week before we go play.”
Harsin confirmed that due to positive COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and injuries the Broncos didn’t have enough players on both the offensive and defensive lines. Boise State only had nine players scheduled to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols, but that combined with injuries made the hits along the lines too much to handle on short notice.
Part of the problem stemmed from Boise State not getting word on the new positive cases until Friday night around 5 p.m. due to a delay at the testing lab. That didn’t leave the Bronco any time to prepare for alternatives at those positions with the game less than 24 hours away.
“When you think about what could happen with one (more) injury or if a guy doesn’t even make it through pregame warmups, the domino effect of that becomes in some ways insurmountable when you weigh all the things that could happen,” Harsin said. “Once you start the game you can’t stop the game. That’s the one thing that really makes everybody uneasy. The reality is you can’t stop.”
Boise State barely had enough defensive linemen to play against Colorado State earlier this season but had enough time during the week to move offensive linemen Ben Dooley to the defensive side to practice and be prepared.
When word of new positive tests and resulting contact tracing didn’t come until Friday evening, there was no time to adequately prepare other players to potentially make last-second position changes.
“Our trenches are thin,” Harsin said. “We’ve had some injuries and certainly our trenches have been hit.”
Boise State already was dealing with three season-ending injuries along the defensive line to Demitri Washington, Keeghan Freeborn and Herbert Gums. Harsin revealed Sunday that STUD Sam Whitney suffered a season-ending injury in the previous game against Hawaii.
Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens has also missed the past two games for undisclosed reasons.
“Skill position guys you are able to utilize guys in different areas, a nickel might play safety, a safety might play corner, linebackers you can bump around a little bit,” Harsin said. “But when you start talking about the O-line and D-line, that’s where every single play there’s contact.
“It comes down to what we’re able to do there. We had to move Ben Dooley and we had time to do that and we were able to practice him and prepare him there to be able to do it properly at the end of the day.”
Interim athletic director Bob Carney said he informed both the Mountain West and San Jose State Friday evening of potential issues but that they were moving forward hoping to play. Saturday morning the medical team, coaches and administration met again before the final decision was made to cancel the game.
“They were frustrated,” Carney said of San Jose State. “We feel really bad about the timing of it. Had we had our test results back earlier in the day like we were supposed to at 9 a.m., I think the process would have gone differently for us. We would have had more time and be able to communicate that with them.
“Wednesday we had great results, but we had an uptick on Friday and unfortunately the uptick with quarantining impacted those specific groups.”
Harsin said he was in “agreeance” with the medical team’s recommendation to cancel the game, but that it was extremely difficult decision to not play a game – and one of that magnitude. San Jose State had already arrived in Boise by Friday afternoon before the test results came back and the Broncos realized they might have a problem.
“It wasn’t like ‘ah, let’s not play the game, no big deal.’ It’s a big deal,” Harsin said. “We’re very sensitive to not playing games around here. The Boston College game, that was miserable to not finish that game. … Especially under the circumstances, a nationally televised game, both teams undefeated in conference, our guys were excited.
“I feel for (San Jose State). I really do. They wanted to compete against us and they worked hard and they’ve gone through a lot to get to this point and I’m sensitive of that too. I know we were one of the very few teams that hadn’t canceled a game and deep down we took pride in that.
“As we talk about it right now it’s gut-wrenching. Can we reschedule the game? I don’t know, but I’d love to do it to be fair to everybody. Maybe at the end of the year we can push back the championship game or whatever. I don’t know what happens but we have no problem with that. I don’t know if it will happen but as a competitor you don’t want to not play a game. But that was the situation and the reality and we didn’t play and we were the reason why and that’s frustrating.”
Harsin is hopeful the Broncos will get positive test results Monday which will allow them to return to practice on Tuesday.
“We didn’t want this to happen,” Harsin said. “It’s not a fun one and not one anybody was pleased with by any means. But at the end of the day…I think we made the best decision for our student-athletes.
“I’m hopeful we get on the field Tuesday and have a great week of practice and we get on a plane to UNLV and get a chance to go play. These guys have put in a lot of work and deserve to go out there and play and they want to.”