BOISE — Caleb Biggers moved across the country to a town he had never been to and a place where he knew nobody to try and prove he could play cornerback at the highest level on the biggest stage.
It took a few months, but he’s finally getting that chance.
Biggers, a transfer from Bowling Green, started at cornerback against No. 10 BYU in place of the injured Markel Reed and had a team-high nine tackles to help the Broncos upset the Cougars on national television.
“It felt good,” Biggers said. “It felt like I was back to myself. I was very confident and competed my butt off. The opportunity is everything. I’m glad to be here and was glad the coaches called my number and said to go out there and start against BYU. It’s blessing.”
Biggers saw action in 26 games at Bowling Green from 2018-20. He made 19 starts — the final four as a freshman in 2018 and every game he appeared in the next two seasons.
The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Biggers had 100 career tackles at Bowling Green. He also had a 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Central Michigan that tied a school record.
He elected to transfer for his final two years (he got an extra year of eligibility back due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020), and the match with Boise State was a perfect one. The Broncos lost a pair of All-Mountain West corners after 2020 and were looking to add depth.
But things didn’t start as planned for Biggers. Reed and Tyric LeBeauf were named the starters heading into the opener against UCF and Biggers was forced to begin his first season at Boise State as a backup.
He saw action at corner and on special teams he continued to earn more playing time. He made his first start of the season at Utah State, but still was part of a rotation. When Reed was hurt in practice, Biggers made his second start against BYU last week and played nearly every defensive snap.
“The last couple games he’s done a good job,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “He has all the ability and he’s obviously getting comfortable within the defense with his time here. We’re really excited about where he’s going.
“He gives tremendous effort on special teams. He’s constantly one of the first guys down the field on the coverage teams, and guys that have played good and given great effort on special teams, it transitions over to offense or defense because of the experience they get if they weren’t a starter.”
Biggers was born in Macon, Georgia, but moved to Baltimore at an early age when his dad, a pastor, began working at a new church. Biggers said growing up with his dad as a pastor helped him have strong faith himself.
“Everything I do is about God,” Biggers said. “I give God everything and the glory. I’m thankful that God is in my life and changing things and giving me this opportunity to play D-1 ball. It’s a blessed opportunity and I’m excited he’s been with me since I was playing football at the age of five.”
Biggers had three tackles in the first five games of the season. He had nine tackles alone against No. 10 BYU while seeing his first extended action of the season. And with Reed done for the season with an injury, Biggers figures to get a chance to stay in the starting lineup moving forward.
It’s the reason Biggers came to Boise. Now he hopes to take advantage of it.
“It’s exciting — a blessing,” Biggers said. “I love that I get the opportunity to compete with the guys on the field. Going into fall camp that was my goal, but, hey, now I get that opportunity to compete and be physical like I always am. It’s good.
“When I go in there I want to make a statement and help my team out.”
Biggers and the Broncos will be back in action Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium when they host Air Force at 7 on FS1.