The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 9: left tackle John Ojukwu.
The last six multi-year starters at left tackle for the Boise State football team all went on to be NFL Draft picks. John Ojukwu hopes to soon extend the streak to seven.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Ojukwu has 25 career starts for the Broncos the last three seasons and was a second-team All-Mountain West selection a year ago. He started at right tackle his first two seasons before moving to left tackle last season.
Ojukwu started all seven games of the pandemic-shortened season last fall at left tackle and anchored a group that lost four starters – including two who went on to the NFL – from the previous season.
The Boise High School graduate debuted midway through his redshirt freshman season in 2018 and has looked the part ever since. He’s continued to grow and improve and now could be set for a decorated senior season that could lead to his name being called in the NFL Draft next April.
The formula to this point has been pretty simple: start at least two years at left tackle for Boise State and you’ll get picked in the draft. Ojukwu is trying to join a list that includes Daryn College, Ryan Clady, Nate Potter, Charles Leno Jr., Rees Odhiambo and Ezra Cleveland who have achieved the impressive streak.
Boise State hopes Ojukwu can follow suit because that will mean he had a solid 2021 season. The Broncos struggled some up front a year ago – they were last in the league in rushing – and are hoping to see improvements under new offensive line coach Tim Keane.
Ojukwu has the talent to be special. The Broncos need him to be just that.