The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 7: Wide receiver CT Thomas.
All eight of the ‘Super Seniors’ that elected to return in 2021 will have key roles for the Broncos in 2021. Wide receiver CT Thomas could end up having the biggest impact.
Thomas had 20 catches for 347 yards and two touchdowns — all three ranked second on the team — as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Khalil Shakir a year ago. He played in all seven games and was a solid contributor, earning an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection.
Shakir is the clear No. 1 option at receiver, but Thomas is a pretty nice No. 2. He’s fast, shifty and has good hands — and can be counted on to consistently make big catches on third and fourth down.
Boise State has no obvious No. 3 receiver this year — Billy Bowens, Stefan Cobbs and Octavius Evans will all probably be in the mix — which makes it even bigger that a veteran like Thomas will be back for another year.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Thomas also figures to get some chances at punt return and maybe kick return with special teams star Avery Williams gone to the NFL. The Broncos need a new dynamic game-changer in the return game, and Thomas has the skillset to fill the role.
He had 40-plus catches for 500-plus yards and at least three touchdowns in both 2018 and 2019, but saw his production come down some in 2020 due to the shortened season. With Boise State expecting to throw the ball a lot as part of an up-tempo, no-huddle offense, there’s reason to believe Thomas could have even better numbers this fall.
The Broncos are thankful Thomas is back. They hope his best is yet to come.