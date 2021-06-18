The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 6: Safety JL Skinner.
At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, there’s maybe no other player on the Boise State football team that ‘looks the part’ better than safety JL Skinner.
The San Diego, California, native has the look of a football player — and maybe someday an NFL one at that. He’s big, physical, strong and fast — a unique combination that had former safeties coach Gabe Franklin once dub him "a freak of nature."
Skinner started six games last season at safety as a sophomore and had one of Boise State’s three interceptions last season. He was fourth on the team with 37 tackles and added a tackle-for-loss while helping the Broncos try to make up for the losses of two multi-year starters in Kekoa Nawahine and DeAndre Pierce.
Now Skinner returns for his second season as the starter and is one of the most important — and most talented — players on Boise State’s defense. The Broncos are breaking in a pair of new starting cornerbacks, which puts even more pressure on Skinner and fellow starting safety Tyreque Jones to produce.
The three interceptions as a team were among the lowest in the country last season. For whatever reason the Broncos struggled with takeaways — and they’ve been reminded about it almost daily all offseason.
Skinner made an immediate impact with the Broncos in 2019, appearing in all 14 games and making one start as a true freshman after just attending his senior prom a few months earlier. His development was probably slowed a bit by the shortened 2020 season and lack of a normal offseason, but he should make a big jump forward this fall.
He’s one of the best all-around players on Boise State’s defense. He could soon be one of the best in the Mountain West.