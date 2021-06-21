The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 4, running back George Holani.
Look no further than Boise State’s rushing stats last season to see how important George Holani is to the team.
Holani, who rushed for 1,014 yards as a true freshman in 2019 and was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, was limited to just 108 yards on 19 rushes last season due to a knee injury that forced him to miss four games and be ineffective in two others.
The result? Boise State finished dead last in rushing for the first time since joining the Mountain West with just 107.14 yards per game on the ground. The Broncos dressed just three running backs most games with Holani out and only one — Andrew Van Buren — was on a scholarship. To put it lightly: running the football was a struggle for the Broncos last fall.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Holani, who rushed for 100 yards in the season opener against Utah State before suffering the injury week two at Air Force, was fully recovered from the torn MCL in his left knee during spring practice and participated without limitations in the spring game.
New offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s offense features a steady dose of action for the running backs, both on the ground and as pass-catchers out of the backfield, so a healthy Holani figures to have a huge role and big stats.
The Broncos added Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio to help add depth to the group, but Holani is the clear starter and figures to get a ton of action. He’s a dynamic game-changer and one of the best running backs in the Mountain West when healthy — and his health could be a big factor in how productive the Broncos will be on offense this fall.