The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 3: quarterback Hank Bachmeier.
Typically a two-year returning starter at quarterback would be ranked as the most important player for the Boise State football team — definitely the top spot on offense — heading into the next season.
Hank Bachmeier checks in at No. 3 on our list, but mostly because he hasn’t won the quarterback job yet and Jack Sears appears capable of stepping in if needed.
The big stat with Bachmeier: He wins. He’s 11-2 as the starter since leading the Broncos to a comeback on the road at Florida State in his first game as a true freshman in 2019.
But with that his stats have been somewhat underwhelming. He’s thrown just 15 touchdown passes and has eight interceptions in 13 career games.
The other issue with Bachmeier has been his ability to stay on the field. He missed six games due to two different injuries as a freshman and was out two games last year due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Bachmeier was 96 for 156 (61.5 %) for 1,150 yards in five games last season with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
The good news? His two career losses both came at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, which the Broncos shouldn’t play in again while he’s at Boise State.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Bachmeier had the lead in the quarterback race entering the summer and has the inside track to starting for the third straight year this fall.
The Broncos are installing a new offense under new offensive coordinator Tim Plough, but you’d like to think Bachmeier could take a sizable leap forward in his third year as the starter.
Bachmeier has been the starter for a reason, and he’ll have a massive say in Boise State’s success or lack-there-of in 2021.