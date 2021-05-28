The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 24: wide receiver Billy Bowens.
The Boise State football team returns 11 of the 12 players that caught at least one pass during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But the Broncos need someone to step up as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas — and Billy Bowens could be that guy.
The redshirt junior has shown the talent in practice for years, but he has struggled to earn playing time behind a talented group of receivers. He has just five career catches and no touchdowns the past two seasons.
But Bowens emerged with a strong spring and has a chance to finally show that potential this fall. He had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the spring game, including an impressive 40-yard catch, and was one of the most talked about players all spring long.
Tight end John Bates (12 catches for 117 yards) is the only player with at least one catch in 2020 that won’t return. That means there figures to be plenty of competition at the wide receiver spot, with guys like Bowens, Stefan Cobbs and Octavius Evans all fighting to earn the No. 3 spot behind Shakir and Thomas.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Bowens was a three-star recruit from 247Sports coming out of Redlands, California, in 2018. He played in three games, but he still redshirted in 2018. He saw action in just one game in 2019 and had five catches last fall while appearing in six games, but he still has played in just 10 games the past three seasons.
That might soon change. Multiple players and coaches mentioned Bowens when asked about the most impressive players during spring practice. The Broncos need multiple receivers to take big jumps forward in 2021, and he appears primed to be one of them.