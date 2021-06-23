The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 2: linebacker Riley Whimpey.
Riley Whimpey was one of the first Boise State seniors last fall to say that if the NCAA was willing to give them an extra year of eligibility, he’d gladly take it.
The NCAA ended up giving everybody an extra year due to the pandemic, and the middle linebacker indeed took advantage of it.
Now Boise State is set to benefit.
Whimpey returns after leading the team with 61 tackles last season including 7.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack to earn an All-Mountain West Second Team selection.
He was also a second-team All-Mountain West pick in 2019 after leading the Broncos with 83 tackles and also recording 7.0 tackles-for-loss, seven pass break-ups, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
The senior has appeared in 42 games for the Broncos the past four years and has 30 starts. He’s a veteran presence at a key position in the middle of the defense and a no-brainer to welcome back for another season when given the chance.
The 6-foot-1, 236-pound Whimpey was a team captain last season and figures to again be one as a fifth-year senior this fall. He’s a proven leader on and off the field and often speaks on behalf of the team during interviews with the media.
Whimpey signed with Boise State in 2015 before going on a two-year LDS mission. He returned to debut with the Broncos in 2017 and had expected to finish up his college career last fall. But the pandemic had other plans and a frustrating seven-game season paved the way for an unexpected extra season in 2021.
Whimpey is the best player on Boise State’s defense and the most important one both on and off the field. His return is huge for the Broncos.