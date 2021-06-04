The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 18: Cornerback Caleb Biggers.
Arguably no position on the Boise State football team has more uncertainty heading into 2021 than cornerback, where the Broncos lose a pair of multi-year starters in Avery Williams and Jalen Walker.
The two combined to start 68 games the past four seasons. Williams was a first team All-Mountain West selection at cornerback last fall, while Walker earned second team honors in both 2019 and 2020. Replacing them won’t be easy.
The Broncos hit the transfer market this spring to try and help replace some of that experience, adding cornerback transfer Caleb Biggers from Bowling Green. Biggers won’t just be handed a starting spot with the Broncos, but seems to have as good a shot as anybody to see significant playing time.
Biggers appeared in 26 games at Bowling Green from 2018-20 and had 19 starts. He took over as a starter for the final four games as a freshman in 2018 and started every game he appeared in the next two seasons.
The Baltimore native had 100 tackles for his career at Bowling Green, including 64 solo tackles. His 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Central Michigan tied a school record.
The Falcons only played five games due to COVID-19 in 2020, but the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Biggers started all of them and had 26 tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and a pass break-up.
Junior Markel Reed is the favorite to start at one cornerback spot, but Biggers would seemingly jump right into fall camp with the best chance to start of anyone else on the roster. No other cornerback on the roster other than those two have started a game for the Broncos — or anywhere else.
Biggers is a newcomer to the roster, but he might soon become a household name.