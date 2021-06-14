The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 most important players to the 2021 Boise State football team. Next up is No. 11: nose tackle Scale Igiehon
The potential of nose tackle Scale Igiehon was seen almost immediately after he arrived at Boise State.
He played in 11 games and made three starts as a true freshman in 2018 — a rarity for a defensive lineman.
Three years later, he’s a senior, an All-Mountain West candidate and an NFL hopeful. But he’s still waiting for that breakout, dominant, complete season.
Igiehon played in six of seven games last fall and had four starts, finishing with nine tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles-for-loss. He’s appeared in 31 games the past three years and has nine starts but has just 71 career tackles and 2.5 career sacks.
He has worked hard to transform his body — he was 335 pounds when he signed with Boise State out of Del Valle, Texas — and has become more of a vocal leader than he previously was. But there still seems to be so much more production in the tank, and that’s what the Broncos hope to help him bring out as a senior in 2021.
One key variable? Igiehon will be playing for his third defensive line coach in four years. New defensive line coach Frank Maile has a strong resume of developing talent at both Utah State and Vanderbilt and is now tasked with helping Igiehon reach his full potential this fall.
Igiehon potentially has two years left with the Broncos due to the NCAA giving an extra year of eligibility for 2020 due to the pandemic, but he’s probably hoping to play well enough that he can enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Boise State would be perfectly fine with that scenario.
Igiehon has had plenty of hype the past three years. It’s time for him to cash in.